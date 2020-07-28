Why In Play Betting is a Perfect Fit for Boxing

The betting industry took a big step forward a few years ago when they introduced the ability to bet in play. This has really changed how some people bet and while there are some out there who still don’t use this feature, many punters are becoming switched on and using it.

Different sports have varying degrees of use for in play betting, but there are positives for using it in every sport. One of the best for it has to be boxing though, with the ability to watch the first round or two of a fight and then place a bet, giving you a real-time form book and look at the fighters.

For beginners who are looking at boxing betting in the future, using the in play service will quickly become a must-have tool in your ability to win.

The In Play Betting Markets

There are many different ways you can bet in play. The good news for regular punters is that many of the markets are those that you will see before a fight takes place. You can still use these in play if you wish, but with the added advantage of basing your bets on what is happening.

Alongside this, there are also in-play specific markets that can be used. Generally these focus on what may happen in the next round, so for example, will there be a knockdown in the next round, will someone win in the next round, etc.

You have a good choice, and even betting offers that can be used on in play bets. Websites such as FreeBets.co.uk can help with in play offers, they explain the free bets T&Cs so you know where to place your bet.

What Can You Gain from Betting In Play?

When you place a regular bet on a boxing match before the event takes place, you are usually basing it on a couple of things. These two boxers could have faced each other in the past, if not then you will be basing the bet on what other fights they have been involved in.

Whichever you use, the key fact here is that the fights you are looking at will have taken place some time ago. Things could have changed, and likely will have, which makes boxing perfect for betting in play.

Rather than looking at something that happened months ago, you can base your bet on the first round or two of the bout, giving you an insight into how both boxers look and how they match up. These bets can all be placed using a mobile betting app if you are out watching the fight, so there is no reason to miss out.

There is no better source of material to analyze than the match you are watching and betting on, in any sport, and in particular boxing, where there are often months between each fight.

What Will We See in the Future?

All eyes will be on the fights that are announced in the coming weeks and months as we hopefully move out of the Coronavirus pandemic and back to some kind of reality.

Keeping up to date with the latest worldwide boxing news will let you know what fights are on the way and what you can bet on.

As for boxing betting in the future, it seems that the betting industry thinks that betting in play is a huge part of their future, so expect bigger and better things.

This should result in more betting markets for in play sports and with boxing being one that has been very well received, it will certainly be on the list of those receiving attention.