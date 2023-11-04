Cordina vs Vazquez Result: Cordina Wins via Majority Decision

Joe Cordina moved to 17-0 with a MD12 victory over tough Texan Edward Vazquez in Monaco on Saturday night, atop an Eddie Hearn/ Matchroom card.

Cordina, a 31 year old Welshman, boasts holding onto the IBF world super featherweight crown, after getting the W, via scores of 114-114, 116-112, 116-112 in the Cordina vs Vazquez result.

I thought Cordina deserved to win 8-4 or 9-3. He admitted he wasn't ON, and dismissed the losers' critique.

After the decision, Cordina said that he didn't think it was “hard,” but he allowed Vazquez was “tricky.” The winner said his corner told him it was even late, so he wasn't thinking he was runaway win.

He said Vazquez shouldn't cry, it's boxing. The loser said he will keep the faith, “everything happens for a reason…I'll be back….Everyone in the world knows I won,” he said, and some in the the crowd jeered. Vazquez said “he had no power,” and he thinks all the other 130s will whup him. Joe Cordina listened and said this was not on “on” night for him, and he still won.

Eddie Hearn postfight said “it was a very close fight.” He thinks the Cordina vs Vazquez result had Cordina winning by a point or two. Next? Rematch? Hearn said maybe running it back, maybe in Cardiff.

Hearn said he thinks a Leigh Wood or O'Shaquie Foster will bring out the best in the Wales man. “Time to roll the dice in the big ones,” Hearn stated.

Cordina vs Vazquez Result: Round by Round Fight Summary

In the first, Joe Cordina from Cardiff jabbed the kid from Forth Worth. He moved, bounced a but, lead hand low. He feinted, assessed the Texan. He looked patient, but persistent. They clinched up midway through, checking each others strength.

The left to the body gets there quick. Cordina can land from outside-inside, his reach is such that he uses his reach to good advantage.

Vazquez got less aggressive as the round wore on, he felt the power and respected it. A right landed for Cordina to end the round.

To the second–In round two, Joe Cordina stalked, Vazquez started the round by looking to move laterally more than in the first. He then took a run at Cordina, after being told that he’d get eaten up if he didn’t show more aggression.

Vazquez looked like he was in a lower weight class. More activity from the Texan made it a better round for him, he wasn’t letting Cordina dictate all the terms.

Both landed body blows, and the action went to a nice simmer.

The right cross from Cordina, then nice combo from the Texan, some good trades in a fun round.

In the third, Joe Cordina saw Vazquez moving, dipping his head, trying to be a harder target to catch. Cordina had the length, he’d pop the jab and dictate distance better than the prior round.

Cordina in center ring pivoted, kept on the stick, looked to be the better ring general. Busier and better round from Cordina here. He seemed to be grooving better, having fun, solid round.

Joe Cordina Takes Control

In the fourth, Joe Cordina saw a busier Vazquez to start. He went back and forth, having some control a round, then falling off. Vazquez looked more insistent, he darted at Cordina, pressed…but got caught with counters. Joe had to slide quick to escape pressure later in the round. Combos starting to connect more from Cordina.

Joe wanted to land a showy uppercut.

In round five, Joe Cordina got work done as Vazquez tried to back him up and batter him. Cordina then took the front foot track, he moved forward, slipped deftly as he stayed focused.

He made Vazquez miss and pay smartly at times. Vazquez stayed in the pocket, in the mix, his power was of a lesser grade, looked like.

Vazquez made Cordina miss, too, Joe over loaded on hooks a few times. In the sixth, Joe Cordina had Vazquez come out looking to rumble. But Cordina stood tall, didn’t crumble, moved adroitly.

Cordina’s legs were working for him, side to side, calmly, and then he’d rip that left hook.

Vazquez’ left hook actually knocked out the Cordina mouthpiece. But Joe dictated the pace and distance, mostly.

Cordina’s misses looked showier than Vazquez,’ he wasn’t dialed in with the left hook as well as he’d like.

In the 7th, Joe’s feints worked. Cordina’s volume dropped, how was his stamina at this point. Vazquez had good energy, as he slid and moved and saw Cordina watch more than throw.

Cordina might look back and wonder why he loaded up so much, head hunted.

The Texan didn’t throw much, so he gave Cordina room to take the round, he needed to know he’s the visitor.

In round 8, Joe Cordina moved as he made sure he didn’t get caught with something he didn’t see. Too much watching from Vazquez, who couldn’t allow Cordina to dictate pace and terms, not with being the B side from America to the promoters’ A sider.

Later in the round, Vazquez got busier, he may have been recipient of a Cordina giveaway, for stamina reservoir purposes. Cordina worked to stay the round late, but the Texan worked harder that round, debatably.

In the 9th, Joe Cordina moved, Vazquez upped his energy to start the round. Cordina’s movement was key, he mixed movement and standing ground deftly.

Cordina had the pop edge, and the activity edge, as the round progressed. Vazquez stayed close, and looked to place quick counters.

Joe’s jab won him a good portion of the round.

In the 10th, Joe Cordina pumped the jab, the key to making rounds easier for himself. He maintained the distance he wanted for combos a few times, nice work for the judges.

Vazquez backed up, as Cordina edged ahead. He’d make himself small, slip and dip and be present, but his hands weren’t busy enough.

His left hook landed pretty clean, his hand speed quite respectable for round ten.

In the 11th, busy round for Vazquez, whose stock will likely rise, because he showed himself to be on this level. Lots of in close battling, legs were heavy. Cordina’s sniper bursts were there and so was Vazquez’ presence.

In the 12th, Vazquez looked to make up ground. Cordina slid and held his guard and still got off combos.Vazquez making himself small helped perception that Cordina wasn’t in total control….but he was in control, overall.

He made Vazquez miss late in the round, slipping several shorts, good ring generalship. We went to the cards.

Joe Cordina Favored Coming into Cordina vs Vazquez

Cordina was the A side coming in, we told you in this preview:

Cordina made his pro debut April 2017 at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, scoring a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over José Aguilar. He went on to snag British and Commonwealth crowns.

In a step up, Cordina stopped Kenichi Ogawa in the second round to become the IBF super featherweight champion June 4, 2022, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cordina's native Cardiff, Wales.

He got title stripped but didn't pout after that hometown fete and de-waisting. He responded capably on April 22 of this year, against Shavkat Rakhimov, getting a points nod. Which brings us to now, and this Vazquez.

Who Is Edward Vazquez?

Joe Cordina's foe debuted in 2016, and built up some wins in Texas, mostly. He opened eyes in a 2022 loss, to Raymond Ford, a split decision under Carlos Cuadras-Bam Rodriguez main event, from Matchroom and on DAZN.

He's won four straight, his last win coming on July 29, in Texas, versus Panamanian Brayan De Gracia, 29-2-1 going in. The IBF intercontinental crown at 130, vacant, was up for grabs.

Vazquez is 27 years old. He had his parents in the house, both of them leaving the US for the first time in their lives.

John Ryder attended and rooted on his friend Cordina. He called him a friend, and training partner and great family man. “He’s on the cusp of something massive,” Ryder said, and bigger and better fights are there for the taking, but first things first.

Ryder said he's talk with Jaime Mungia for a fight, and sounded optimistic it will get to the finish line.