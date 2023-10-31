Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez: Date, Site, Platform Info

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez is almost here. The 16-0 Joe Cordina, a Welshman who's a two-time super-featherweight world champion, gloves up as the A side Saturday, versus 15-1 Texan Edward Vazquez at Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The 31-year-old Cordina represented Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and his profile has grown noticeably this year. Some online “flirting” with Jamel Herring, and also O'Shaquie Foster, helped in the States.

Joe Cordina's Winning Road So Far

Cordina made his pro debut April 2017 at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, scoring a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over José Aguilar. He went on to snag British and Commonwealth crowns.

Joe Cordina beat Enrique Tinoco for the vacant WBA Continental super-featherweight title on November 30, 2019, via UD.

Joe Cordina beat Faroukh Kourbanov in March 2021, MD. Cordina next downed Joshuah Hernandez on August 4, 2021, first round KO.

Cordina next handled Miko Khatchatryan on December 11, 2021, via UD.

In a step up, Cordina stopped Kenichi Ogawa in the second round to become the IBF super featherweight champion June 4, 2022, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cordina's native Cardiff, Wales.

He got title stripped but didn't pout after that hometown fete and de-waisting. He responded capably on April 22 of this year, against Shavkat Rakhimov, getting a points nod. Which brings us to now, and this Vazquez.

Who Is Edward Vazquez?

Joe Cordina's foe debuted in 2016, and built up some wins in Texas, mostly. He opened eyes in a 2022 loss, to Raymond Ford, a split decision under Carlos Cuadras-Bam Rodriguez main event, from Matchroom and on DAZN.

He's won four straight, his last win coming on July 29, in Texas, versus Panamanian Brayan De Gracia, 29-2-1 going in. The IBF intercontinental crown at 130, vacant, was up for grabs.

Vazquez is 27 years old.

How To Watch Cordina vs Vazquez

The Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez scrap, and support bouts, will screen on DAZN, the subscription service.

Who Else Fights On This Matchroom/DAZN Card?

The Boxrec No. 3 light fly in the world, Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0), meets 23-4-1 Mexican Adrian Curiel, B sider taking a step and a half up, probably.

Also, super bantamweight Julissa Guzman rematches Ramla Ali, after beating her in June.

Fight Week Schedule:

(All times are local)

Thursday November 2 – JOE CORDINA VS. VAZQUEZ + UNDERCARD FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE – Press Conference Starts at 2.00pm (1.00pm GMT) – available to watch on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel

The final Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez + undercard Press Conference takes place on Thursday afternoon from 2.00pm.

YouTube: Joe Cordina vs. Vazquez + undercard press conference

In attendance: Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Sport Chairman), Albert Manzone (Managing Director of the Monte-Carlo SBM), Joe Cordina, Edward Vazquez, Sivenathi Nontshinga, Adrian Curiel Dominguez, Souleymane Cissokho, Isaias Lucero, Ramla Ali, Julissa Alejandra Guzman.

Friday November 3 – JOE CORDINA VS. VAZQUEZ + UNDERCARD WEIGH-IN – 1.00pm (12.00pm GMT) on the scales – available to watch on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel

The official Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez + undercard Weigh-in takes place on Friday afternoon from 1.00pm.

YouTube: Cordina vs. Vazquez + undercard weigh-in