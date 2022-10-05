Conor Benn Tests PED Positive, Fight Versus Eubank Jr Is OFF

The most intriguing boxing math of the weekend probably won’t occur, after one of the principals, 26 year old Conor Benn, tested positive for a banned substance.

Looks like foe Chris Eubank Jr is willing to go ahead with the Saturday night fight, but authorities in England, where the battle of Brit fight legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr were set to heatedly negotiate which chip off the old block was more genetically blessed, put the kibosh on proceeding.

Now, it looks like young Conor Benn wanted an edge beyond what his genetics might have afforded him. The 21-0 (14 KOs) welterweight agreed to fight at 157 pounds max, to accommodate Eubank Jr, the 32-2 (23 KOs) pugilist.

The news came forth via the Brit tabloid Daily Mail.

Traces of clomifene were in a sample of fluid taken from Conor Benn. What is clomifene? It is a medication used to address infertility in women who do not ovulate.

The Wikipedia entry informs that, “Common side effects include pelvic pain and hot flashes. Other side effects can include changes in vision, vomiting, trouble sleeping, ovarian cancer, and seizures. It is not recommended in people with liver disease, abnormal vaginal bleeding of unknown cause, or who are pregnant.”

Assuming Conor Benn isn't trying to conceive and carry a baby to term, why else might clomifene be in his system? The drug is used legitimately to treat hypogonadism, essentially “low testosterone.” The boost supplied by clomifene would be helpful to one trying to get lean body mass, but more often, folks use clomifine to boost their testosterone which for depleted after a cycle of “SARMs.” It's a bit complicated, click here and learn more.

So, helpful, but illegal, because it's a short-cut.

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) is the best known international oversight body for the regulation of substances for athletes refers to clomifene as a “hormone and metabolic modulator” which is not to be used by those wishing to remain “clean” at any time. We shall see what Benn's explanation is for the presence of the chemical in his sample.

The fighters apparently chatted and agreed to battle at 02 Arena but now the British Board of Boxing Control put out a statement saying not so fast.

The issue is muddied some by the fact that samples looked at by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) passed muster.

So, promoter Eddie Hearn figured that might be cover enough, and the show would go on, after Team Conor Benn and Team Eubank agreed on what sum of money Benn would be transferring to Eubank as a punishment fee.

Hearn was shot down, but said he’d go the legal route, and ask a court to decree that the show should proceed. England is having some bit of luck regarding their big-league boxing events. The Sept 10 show set to feature Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer against Alycia Baumgardner at 02 got cancelled when Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. The British Board of Boxing Control decided to pull the plug on the fights, which meant all participants wouldn’t be paid for all the prep work they’d done, in honor of the memory of her highness. The show was re-set to Oct. 15.

Hearn spoke about the matter as a public workout, meant to hype the battles at 02, transpired. The Matchroom bossman said that “both camps prepared to progress with the teams.” The promoter didn’t throw his kid Conor Benn under the bus, reiterating that the matter is developing, that the BBBofC and lawyers from various parties will continue to discuss the issue. But the toothpaste, once expelled, is hard to reinject. Conor Benn did speak at the workout, saying he'd committed no infraction.

Hearn said the show, the rest of the scheduled fights, would NOT go forward.