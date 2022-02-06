Connect with us

Worldwide

Claressa Shields Earns Unanimous Decision Victory Over Ema Kozin

Worldwide

NYF Super Fly Prediction Panel: Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse Rodriguez

Worldwide

Did Don King Take Himself Out Of The Canelo Sweepstakes With His Return To Greatness Event?

Worldwide

Trevor Bryan & Ilunga Makabu Both Retain Their Titles On The Don King PPV Card

Worldwide

Robson Conceição Victorious & Earns Another Shot At The WBC Title

Worldwide

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is ON!

Worldwide

Fights That Could've, Should've But Didn't Happen

Worldwide

The Official Arrival of Junior Welterweight Subriel Matias

Announcements Worldwide

February 19: Amir Khan-Kell Brook British Grudge Match to Stream LIVE on ESPN+

Worldwide

Should We Start Considering Whether Canelo Could Be The Greatest Of All Time?

Worldwide

Claressa Shields Earns Unanimous Decision Victory Over Ema Kozin

Published

1 min ago

on

CARDIFF, WALES (February 5, 2022) – Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields successfully defended her WBC/WBA/IBF Middleweight world titles Saturday night with a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten top-rated challenger Ema Kozin from Cardiff, Wales.

Shields dominated the action on her way to a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards, with all three seeing the fight 100-90 for boxing’s only two-division undisputed champion.

Photo Credit: BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig

With WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall ringside, Shields moved one step closer to a highly anticipated grudge match against Marshall later this year. Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields, the only boxing defeat Shields has ever suffered in the amateur or pro ranks.

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including SHOWTIME, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

Check the Salita Promotions YOUTUBE CHANNEL for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sponsors