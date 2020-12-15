Charles Conwell: I’m Going In There To Make A Statement!

This Thursday marks the return of yet another Ring City USA show on NBC Sports.

Undefeated Junior Middleweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (14-0) goes up against undefeated Madiyar Ashkeyev (14-0).

This looks to be the last card of the year for Ring City and they are ending it with one of boxing’s top contenders in Conwell.

The last time I spoke to Charles, it was shortly after his fight in October. It was then when he called out former Unified Champion Jarrett Hurd as a fight he would like in the near future. (Click HERE for that article.)

In leading up to his main event on national tv, I checked in with Conwell to see how things are going and his feeling heading into this fight and the new year.

AG: Charles, thanks for taking the time on fight week to do this. You last fought in October on Showtime, how important was it to get one more in before the year ended?

CC: It was really important. We started the year off good, the pandemic hit, got one in which was a warmup for this one. I’m trying to finish the year off with a big bang!

AG: How did this fight present itself and how soon after your last fight did you start your camp?

CC: I knew as soon as the October fight was over. My brother had a fight, so I helped him with his camp, and it kept me in shape. It was an easy transition into my camp and we just took it from there.

AG: In our last interview, you called out former Unified Champion Jarrett Hurd. He in turn through his verified twitter account, acknowledged the call out by “liking” the tweet. Did you hear back from anyone on his team about a potential fight?

CC: I haven’t heard anything from him or his team. I am still very interested in that fight. In the middle or towards the end of 2021, that fight would make a lot of sense for me. Those are the type of fights I want, like the former champions or the title challengers.

AG: Switching gears to the present, you’re fighting undefeated Madiyar Ashkeyev. What do you know about him?

CC: I know he is a hungry, undefeated fighter that wants to take his career to the next level. That right there is enough to motivate and push me to know that he is coming to fight. That gave me the motivation and push to work and train hard. I’m going in there to make a statement! I want to show the 154 division that I am here and a force to be reckoned with.

AG: The fight on Thursday will take place outside. Is there anything you did differently to prepare for that since the temperatures have been really chilly as of late?

CC: Not really as I’m from Ohio and it’s cold there. Out there, it’s really cold around this time and hot inside in the gym. As long as I get a good warm up in before heading to the ring, I’ll be good.

AG: You’re fighting on NBC Sports this Thursday. What would you like to say to the viewers that will be watching you for the first time?

CC: Make sure you tune in and keep your eyes glued to the TV because it’s going to be an action-packed fight. When you’re watching a Charles Conwell fight, there’s always action and you’ll see me going in there and getting it and being an all-around great fighter. So make sure you tune in.

AG: Where can fans follow you and also pick up some of your merch?

CC: You can follow me on Twitter (@CharlesConwell), Instagram (@charlesconwell) and my merch can be purchased HERE.

My Three Cents:

Not looking ahead but Charles Conwell has all of the tools necessary to become a world champion within the next year or two. The question will be trying to find opponents that are willing to get in there with him. Ashkeyev has stepped up to the plate and will look to test Conwell. If Charles wins on Thursday night, will he get that shot against Jarrett Hurd who “liked” the tweet of Conwell calling him out?

Tune into NBC Sports on Thursday 9pm EST/6pm PST to see this exciting main event and a potential future champion.

You can follow me on twitter @abeg718 and follow @nyfights on Instagram.