What Can Scoby Do With Those Muscles, That Power!?

Kurt Scoby is one built dude. He’s also got a personality, and a finishing instinct that might remind an OG watcher of a power puncher coming out of Brownsville awhile back.

See for yourself—the DiBella Entertainment (DBE) headlined a Broadway Boxing event last year, on June 29, stepping up and facing former world title challenger Hank Lundy.

Hank talked shit and Scoby hit…. No, see for yourself.

The bout unspooled at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York, in association with Boxing Insider Promotions. See what (and who!) went down on SNY this Sunday, March 31, at 7:00pm ET.

Scoby And Saxby Call Gleason’s Home

Scoby works with Don Saxby out of the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY,

Scoby is 13-0 (11 KOs), and coming off of three wins in 2023.

In his last fight, on August 18, Scoby in round six stopped unbeaten Narciso Carmona, of Sevilla, Andalucia, Spain, on DAZN, on an Overtime card.

Scoby To Break Out in 2024?

“2023 was a breakout year for Scoby, who has the talent, power and charisma to become a star,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “He beat two undefeated prospects and a former world title challenger. Against Lundy, Scoob mixed in a devastating body attack with sharp shots upstairs to expertly dismantle the hard-nosed Philadelphia veteran.

“Tune in to SNY this Sunday to watch this impressive performance,” said the President of DiBella Entertainment. “Boxing fans will get to see Scoby back in action soon, as he takes on the cagey Dakota Linger on April 19, returning to the Overtime series on DAZN.”

From a release: The June 29 undercard featured a gaggle of New York talent.

In the co-feature, super welterweight contender Brian Ceballo, of New York, NY, battled Canadian Mitch Louis-Charles in an eight-round bout.

Undefeated welterweight Arnold Gonzalez, of New York, NY, squared off in a six-rounder against Colombian Alejandro Munera.

A pair of undefeated Ridgewood, Queens, NY residents, junior welterweight Mathew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez and junior lightweight Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado, also competed in separate bouts.

Gonzalez, a Puerto Rican southpaw, took on Terell Bostic, of Wyandanch, NY, in an eight-round contest and Cuadrado took on Dominican Yeuri Andujar in a four-rounder.

About Broadway Boxing: Since its inception in November 2003, Broadway Boxing has featured many boxing luminaries and world champions, including Vitali Klitschko, Gennadiy Golovkin, George Kambosos Jr., Jamel Herring, Jose Pedraza, and Amanda Serrano.

Also, Miyo Yoshida, Andre Berto, Heather Hardy, Paulie Malignaggi, Peter Quillin, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Joshua Clottey, DeMarcus Corley and Randall Bailey, among others.

NOTE: SNY can be found on the following platforms (list not all-inclusive – see your local TV guide): DirecTV (639), Time Warner Cable (26), Verizon FiOS: (577 ,77), Cablevision (718, 60), Comcast (843, 73).