Goulamirian vs Ramirez Purse: Huge Fight, Huge Bags

WBA Cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and former WBO Super Middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will face off in the biggest boxing spectacle this weekend. Here is everything we know about the Goulamirian vs Ramirez purse.

Boxing Fighter Pay: What Will Goulamirian vs Ramirez Be Paid?

Arsen Goulamirian is a Russian professional boxer who began his professional career in 2009 and in a short time became one of the biggest prospects in his weight class. He has won many titles and belts in various international championships. He is the current WBA Cruiserweight World Champion.

His fighting style is characterized by endurance, striking power, and strategic thinking. Arsen has an impressive record of 27-0 (19 knockouts), which is why he becomes even more famous with every next fight.

On the other end, however, we have an absolute madman – Gilberto Ramirez. The Mexican has also been a professional since 2009 but his record is significantly more impressive. Before suffering his first defeat against the legendary Dmitry Bivol in late 2022, Ramirez was on a streak of 44 consecutive wins. His current record is 44-1 with 30 knockouts.

Gilberto has already fought some of the strongest boxers of this generation and has wins over fighters like Maxim Vlasov, Maksym Bursak, Jesse Hart, Alfonso Lopez, Sullivan Barrera, Dominic Basel, and Joe Smith Jr.

Now that you know the most important facts about the fighters, we can turn our attention to the Goulamirian vs Ramirez purse. As usual, the information about their past earnings is limited but we found several confirmed purses from recent years.

Starting with Goulamirian, the first mention of an official purse bid was from 2021 when he was supposed to fight Beibut Shumenov for the Regular title. The original bid back then was for $821,000 and Goulamirian was supposed to earn $369,450 as a guaranteed purse. Unfortunately, the bout never took place for multiple reasons.

Later on, we found information about his scheduled mandatory defense against Aleksey Egorov. Originally, they were supposed to fight in 2021 but Goulamirian withdrew due to Covid-19. The original bid was for just $210,000 which was a shockingly low figure for such a fight.

The fight eventually happened in 2022 and the bid then was $364,000. If we assume that Goulamirian got the 65% he was promised originally, it means that he won at least $236,000.

🗣️ …and THE NEW! 🔥🇲🇽 Catch Zurdo Ramirez ready to make history March 30th at @youtubetheater #GoulamirianZurdo | LIVE on DAZN March 30 pic.twitter.com/1xH4fzKwPX — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 25, 2024

Honestly, these purses are quite low when it comes to this level of boxing and we expect Arsen to get paid better this time. Gilberto Ramirez has been here for a while and has been involved in a series of massive bouts that paid well.

For example, he fought Sullivan Barrera in 2021 for the less significant NABF light heavyweight title and got paid a guaranteed purse of $400,000. Then he fought Dmitry Bivol, whose name always pays well, and Ramirez earned $350,000 as a base salary.

In this case, we expect the purse bid to be around or at least $700-800,000. As the champion, we expect Arsen to get the bigger cut from the Goulamirian vs Ramirez purse. Perhaps 60/40. This is merely a prediction based on limited data but this ratio suggests $480,000 for Goulamirian and $320,000 for Ramirez.