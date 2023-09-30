Canelo vs Charlo Live Round by Round

Canelo vs Charlo is on.

The Mexican leader of boxing seeks to maintain his standing as the top draw in the sport while Jermell Charlo wants to back up tough talk and prove his worth in a 168 pound scrap unfolding on a Las Vegas stage.

The Canelo scrap is to be offered on PPV, with Showtime doing the production.

We have covered the Canelo promotion from inception and our crew has offered their predictions as to what (or who?) will go down.

Here is what award-winning journalist Gayle Falkenthal had to say on the subject:

For the first time in history, two reigning male undisputed champions will meet in the ring with all four of Canelo’s super middleweight belts will be up for grabs. Yes, Charlo moves up two divisions, but forget about any size difference. They'll be even (probably close to cruiserweight) when the opening bell rings.

What's not as clear is whether Charlo can carry speed and power up to 168 pounds or whether his experience can meet the moment. Alvarez's critics feel he's lost a step, but he's been miles ahead of the competition for years in power, ring IQ, and experience.

All hands on deck: Canelo says his repaired wrist and hand are now fully 100% for the first time since he injured it, and he promises to put it to work. Charlo is also coming off a hand injury that prevented him from fighting Tim Tsyzu. He'll test it for the first time in 17 months.

Even a slightly diminished Canelo should beat Charlo and should avoid any knockout threat. If it goes to the scorecards in Las Vegas, Charlo will have to dominate ten rounds to win it, and that's not happening.

PREDICTION: Canelo Alvarez by decision.

We furnished a comprehensive keys to victory piece by Jacob Rodriguez, so that likely whet your appetite to satisfy your curiosity.

He told us that Charlo will want to target the body to disrupt Canelo's rhythm, plus:

Charlo must attempt during Canelo vs Charlo to do what most fighters won't or can't do against Canelo Alvarez: attack the Mexican's body.

Canelo likes to keep his guard high, and if Charlo can successfully attack Canelo's body, it will lower Canelo’s hands and make it easy for Charlo to split his guard.

In addition, Charlo must be able to get away from Canelo’s counterpunches. The Texas native must throw his combinations and quickly move before Canelo gets set to throw his power shots.

Newsflash: Canelo is older, slower, and easier to hit. Even though he denies it…

For all the Canelo fanatics ready to stone me to death, it is essential to note that Canelo has been fighting for over eighteen years and is a veteran of sixty-three fights.

Along the way, we've wondered about Charlo's demeanor. I've pondered: how much does he believe in himself that he can beat the redhead? Remains to be seen…

And here is the seeing…here is round by round coverage of Canelo vs Charlo, from the night of Sept. 30, 2023:

Synopsis: