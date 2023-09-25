Worldwide

Canelo vs. Charlo: Fight Week Schedule

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 Results: An Anticlimactic End to a Great Night

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 - Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Coverage

Worldwide

Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige Live Results - UFC Fight Night 228

Worldwide

Fight Results: Bang Up Win for Zhang Over Joyce In Rematch

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Announcements Worldwide

Bellator 299 Prediction: Eblen vs Edwards - Dublin Duel!

Worldwide

Predictions: Bellator 299 Card - Big Duels in Dublin!

Where To Watch Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang, Charming Heavyweight, My No. 1 Favorite Boxer

Worldwide

Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction: A Battle Between Unbreakable Wills

Worldwide

Canelo vs. Charlo: Fight Week Schedule

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Canelo vs. Charlo: Fight Week Schedule
Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates Mexican Independence Day a little late this year. His customary appearance is delayed two weeks in 2023 to Saturday, September 30. Fight Week is now here.

Alvarez surprised plenty of fans and the boxing media when he announced his next opponent via Instagram: not middleweight Jermall Charlo, but his brother, super welterweight Jermell Charlo. It’s taken a little time for everyone to wrap their heads around it, but in just a few days we’ll get to see whether the gamble will pay off – and who prevails.

Surprise! Jermell Charlo steps up to take on unified, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

If you're fortunate to be in Las Vegas for Fight Week, several official events are open to the public, including a public workout and the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, September 29.

Fans don't need tickets to get a close-up look at the athletes and enjoy the festivities, then enjoy one of the many viewing events in town or host your own.

If you can't make it in person, all events will be broadcast live via Showtime's multiple platforms.

NY Fights will have full coverage of all Fight Week events, concluding in our recap and analysis, including writers Ernie Green and Ryan O'Hara in Las Vegas and ringside on Saturday.

Follow us at @NYFights on Instagram and X/Twitter.

Canelo vs. Charlo Fight Week Schedule

Tuesday, September 26, 2:30 p.m.

It's truly a Grand Arrival when Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and his team hits the MGM Grand Hotel. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Main Event Grand Arrivals: Open to the Public

MGM Grand Hotel Lobby, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 89109

  • 2:30 p.m. – Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz
  • 2:50 p.m. – Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios
  • 3:10 p.m. – Jesus Ramos Jr. and Erickson Lubin
  • 3:30 p.m. – Jermell Charlo
  • 3:50 p.m. – Canelo Álvarez

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Wednesday, September 27, 3 p.m.

Undercard fighters will hold public workouts Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions Canelo vs. Charlo

Undercard fighters will hold public workouts including Elijah Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Jesus Ramos, Mario Barrios, Erickson Lubin, Frank Sanchez, and Armando Reséndiz. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Undercard Fighters Media Workout: Open to the Public

MGM Grand Hotel Casino Floor (Next to TAP and the MGM Sports Book), 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 8910

  • 3:00 p.m. – Armando Reséndiz
  • 3:20 p.m. – Mario Barrios
  • 3:40 p.m. – Erickson Lubin
  • 4:00 p.m. – Frank Sanchez
  • 4:20 p.m. – Elijah Garcia
  • 4:40 p.m. – Yordenis Ugas
  • 5:00 p.m. – Jesus Ramos Jr.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Thursday, September 28, 1 p.m.

Canelo Alvarez hits the round pad with trainer Eddy Reynoso. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing Canelo vs. Charlo

Canelo Alvarez hits the round pad with trainer Eddy Reynoso. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

Final News Conference featuring Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Jesus Ramos, and Erickson Lubin, Fighters get their last say before settling the score on Saturday. This is NOT open to the public, but there can be fighter, media, and celebrity sightings at the MGM Grand Hotel.

The news conference will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Friday, September 29, 2:30 p.m.

Fans are sure to pack Toshiba Plaza outside the T-Mobile Arena for the Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in no matter the Las Vegas weather. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal, NY Fights

Fans are sure to pack Toshiba Plaza outside the T-Mobile Arena for the Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in no matter the Las Vegas weather. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal, NY Fights

Ceremonial Weigh-In: Open to the Public

Toshiba Plaza, T-Mobile Arena

Fighters weigh in and face off for the final time before the opening bell. Get your last look and final assessment.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Saturday, September 30

Interior of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal, NY Fights

Interior of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal, NY Fights

2 p.m. ­– Doors open at T-Mobile Arena and first undercard fights begin.

2:30 pm: Showtime PPV Countdown Show begins, streaming the non-PPV fights on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Among the undercard fights:

Oleksandr Gvozdyk hopes to continue his comeback on the Canelo vs. Charlo undercard. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk hopes to continue his comeback on the Canelo vs. Charlo undercard. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Issac Rodriguez, light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, middeweights, eight rounds
  • Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano, super lightweights, eight rounds
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo, super middleweights, six rounds

5 p.m. – Pay Per View Telecast Begins

NY Fights recommends purchasing your PPV from PPV.com, which will feature the return of veteran boxing broadcaster Jim Lampley.

There are four fights on the pay-per-view card:

  • Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz, middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, interim WBC welterweight title, 10 rounds
  • Jesus Ramos Jr. vs Erickson Lubin, super-welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, super-middleweights, for Alvarez’s unified, undisputed super middleweight titles

Following the card, post-fight news conference will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Viva Mexico cabrones!

Related Topics:

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is West Coast Bureau Chief based in San Diego, California.

Continue Reading