Canelo v Plant Will Be A Scintillating Action Fight

Count me among those smashing “Buy” on the remote control. Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will put his WBC/WBA/WBO belts on the line against stylish IBF Super Middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) for divisional supremacy. It’s a fight that only a purist could love, for the styles will mesh to produce a sensational fight. There is also no love lost between the two.

Canelo is levels beyond anyone that Plant has faced. The cinnamon hair-colored Mexican has dispatched of the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout and Billy Joe Saunders when comparing slicksters to Plant, but Caleb (in scouting him) appears to have more tangibles than those fighters.

His feet are special, allowing him to get to sweet spots in the ring to do his thing. He also possesses an excellent jab he never abandons. That combination could be serving as an elixir which can befuddle Canelo, at least for a few rounds.

Canelo is somewhat of a plodder and can be given problems with good lateral movement, all of which adds to the intrigue. Can Caleb move effectively for 12 rounds? Can he survive the onslaught of a patient and methodical boxer/puncher who’s seen just about everything inside the squared circle?

It says here that he won’t.

There’s levels to boxing that cannot be denied. Not since Floyd Mayweather in September 2013 has Canelo faced a fighter who checks all the boxes. Plant will be fighting with the memory of daughter Alia on his mind, in addition to the tragedy of his mother Beth. He’s overcome a lot of adversity to get here and will not go quietly into the night. But go he will, for Canelo has improved vastly with each performance. The Mexican will take Plant to places he’s never been before, after Caleb forces the very best out of Alvarez. Look for Canelo Alvarez to stop and uproot a very game Caleb Plant in the 10th round of a scintillating action fight.

Gatling sees it playing out this way. Matt A thinks this thing goes the distance. Frank Lotierzo says that Caleb Plant is in for a world of hurt. Sounds like the Cap’n is feeling like it will be easy work for the red-head Saturday. Michael Woods is thinking Canelo gets a stoppage in round six or earlier.