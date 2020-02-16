Caleb Plant Gives Hometown Fans Happy Ending, Stops Feigenbutz in Tenth Round

This was easy work at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee, where Caleb Plant gave his home-town region reason to hoot and holler, with a thorough handling of German challenger Vincent Feigenbutz on Saturday night, in a feature bout from PBC which screened on Fox over-the-airwaves.

The IBF super middleweight titlist Plant didn’t get buzzed or have a moment of worry, and he kept hacking away at the German. In round ten, Plant flurried, after he’d stepped it up in round nine, and the ref hopped in to end it.

Plant landed 242 punches, to 42 for the Feigenbutz, and the ending came, via TKO, at 2:23 of the tenth. Sad song to take in for the German, in “Music City,” because he was in over his head and didn’t manage to even inject a mini scare into Plant.

Post-fight, Plant spoke to Heidi Androl in center ring. He told her he could have fought all night, and was fueled by the rooters. “Man, I felt great, I was relaxed sharp, I told you guys I would stop him before the twelfth round,” he stated.

And what might be next? “Everyone knows I want that unification fight against David Benavidez,” Plant continued, telling watchers he was tired of waiting for that.

Benavidez is 23 years old, with a 22-0 mark, and he owns the WBC 168 pound crown. Joe Goossen, the trainer/analyst, said he thinks Plant would be the slight favorite in that one.

The Las Vegas resident Plant, age 27, entered with a 19-0 (11 KOs) mark, while the German-based Feigenbutz was 34-2 (28 KOs).

Feigenbutz, boasting not one amateur fight, had been stopped in his second and 21st pro bouts, for the record.

Crazy stat–Max Schmeling was the last German to win a title on US soil, in 1936.

In the first, Plant showed a sharp jab, and mastery of distance as well as impressive accuracy. In the second, Caleb was even sharper, a three punch combo buzzed the German a bit.

In round three, the German wasn’t finding ways to adapt. In the fourth, the crowd was having a fine old time, they loved the snappy jab, and Plant’s patient but consistent level of activity.

In the middle rounds, the formula got, not boring, but a bit repetitve. The crowd lost some buzz by the end of the seventh. In the eighth, we saw Feigenbutz now getting bolder, he was now more confident about edging forward.

In the ninth, Plant came out with more fiery intent, throwing flurries more than singles. Feig’s face was more swollen and blood exited his nsotrils. In round ten, the end, for the German. His punch resistance was fading, combos came and landed and he had now answer. The ref saw it, and acted accordingly.