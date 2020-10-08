Brandun (Yes, With A ‘U’) Lee Gets KO1 Win Over Jimmy Williams on ShoBox Opener

Jimmy Williams came in off a draw against a guy barely over the .500 mark, but knew that a win over 19-0 Brandun Lee would give him a huge buzz injection.

Yep, I’m 34, Williams told me during fight week, but I’m quite well preserved, being that I turned pro at age 26. My prime is now, he told me.

Lee, though, came out looking to show Williams that he may be 21, but his skill set renders his lack of seasoning null. In round one Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, CT, in the ShoBox TV opener, the kid came out both guns blazing. The hand speed on Lee stood out right away, and Williams took a count when he got caught on the ropes. And then down he went, on his back, right after that, with 1:48 left. The Lee right hand was nasty. His eyes looked OK, arguably, so ref Danny Schiavone let him continue. Not for long—Lee knew it was closing time. A hook-two, the right hand exploding and putting Jimmy on his back, ended the matter at 1:34.

Schiavone didn’t start a count, he knew Jimmy was out of it. The neck of the Connecticut resident landed on the lowest rope, his eyes were unfocused, and his feet quivered involuntarily after the last blast.

Williams reminded you of Ivan Baranchyk, who on Friday landed on his back and in the same way looked dazed, before coming to and waking up fully, after taking power shots from Jose Zepeda in the fifth and final round in Las Vegas. But Jimmy’s cobwebs cleaned up quicker, he sat on his stool after a bit over a minute in the first ShoBox contest.

Lee stopped celebrating, respecting the vet Williams, who came down from 147-154, to scrap at a 144 pound catch-weight. “It’s time I think to take that next jump,” said Barry Tompkins when talking about what could be next for Lee. Steve Farhood said he thinks “relatively soon” Lee (who gloved up and won March 14) will be getting booked into a step up fight, stepped up from this step up contest. “He needs to move it up.”

It was good to see Jimmy standing next to Lee, and putting an arm around him, and even grinning, as Lee’s name got announced as the victor. People who know him were not in the least surprised with his class and good humor after getting stopped.

Williams slips to 16-4-2. I messaged him after, and he called me, from the hospital. “I’m OK,” he said. “Just waiting on getting a Catscan now.”

No headache, nothing like that, he said this was just a better safe than sorry move. “I will be back,” he promised.