Boxing Injuries 101: Types And Treatments

Regardless of how much practice and training you put into boxing, injuries are expected if you participate in the sport. This possibility is crucial to understand, so it’s not a bad idea to get a sense of the most common types of boxing injuries and their treatment.

Most Common Boxing Injuries

Boxing is renowned for its brutality and competitive rivalries between boxers. Former professional fighters continue to endure the consequences of their injuries long after they leave the ring. Though some injuries are minor, others may even lead to a consultation with a brain injury attorney because of its extent.

Check out below the most frequent boxing injuries suffered by boxers, their causes, and how to identify and treat them.

1. Concussion

A concussion happens as a result of a hard blow to the head. It may create another kind of head injury in which the head is exposed to high-velocity forces that jolt the brain. Though it’s triggered by a hit to the head or neck, it may also be caused by blows to other areas of the body. Typical signs and symptoms of concussion include:

• Headache, dizziness, or nausea

• Shakiness or poor balance

• Seeing ‘stars’ or double vision

• Hearing a ringing noise

• Loss of consciousness

• Sluggish speech

If a fighter shows some indication of concussion, they must be kept under close observation for at least a day. Also, they should be awakened a few times throughout their sleep as part of the diagnostic procedure. If their symptoms intensify or continue, bring them to the hospital immediately.

Anyone who has suffered from a concussion and has no recollection of the events before the injury should undergo a diagnostic imaging evaluation of the brain. This is done to eliminate the danger of other life-threatening injuries.

2. Boxer’s Fracture

Boxer’s fracture is a kind of metacarpal bone fracture. The metacarpal bones of the hand go from the wrist to the fingers. It is most often caused by hitting an immobile element. It typically results in injury to the bones under the ring and little fingers. But it may happen in other fingers, too.

If a boxer sustains a fracture, they’ll instantly experience pain and swelling. Additionally, it’ll be hard to bend the fingers above the fracture. Bruising may also occur on the injured hand.

Stable fractures (bones in their original position) need stabilization with a plaster cast or splint for about two to six weeks. Severe fractures or those causing bone dislocation may require surgery.

3. Facial Injuries

Boxing-related face injuries often include cuts, abrasions, bruises, or contact injuries. With these types of injuries, it’s critical to identify facial fractures, concussions, or tooth damage. Facial injuries that involve a significant amount of force often result in the co-occurrence of a concussion.

Wounds must be washed and treated immediately after a fight. To avoid infections and aid in the healing process, early intervention is recommended. While bruises, like cuts, require recovery time, some of the pain may be eased by putting cold packs on the afflicted muscle.

If a facial fracture is suspected, it’s critical to seek immediate medical attention. Further treatment may also be required.

4. Sprained Wrist

The word ‘sprain’ describes an injury with relatively minor symptoms, which doesn’t show any to the bones on X-ray scans. A direct blow to the wrist may inflict a sprain. It usually causes discomfort, soreness, edema, and decreased movement.

If the swelling, discomfort, and stiffness ease within a few days, seeing a doctor isn’t needed. However, if there’s discoloration, significant inflammation, obvious deformity, or if the wrist looks unsteady, it should be evaluated with X-ray scanning in a medical facility.

5. Shoulder Dislocation

Any activity in which athletes take blows to the body may lead to shoulder dislocation. Because the shoulders get the largest joint mobility, they’re particularly prone to injury. It may be uncomfortable and end in shoulder mobility loss.

While numerous films depict boxers rapidly repairing a broken shoulder by striking a wall, never try this. Seek urgent medical attention. The initial goal of treatment is to re-establish the proper joint alignment of the shoulder. The sooner this is accomplished, the more probable problems will be averted.

A shoulder dislocation that goes untreated for an extended period may have severe consequences. If a boxer has experienced a dislocated shoulder before, the chances of it occurring again are considerable. If the injury happens again, surgery may be required. Typically, it takes about two to three weeks for an injury to recover.

6. Orbital Fracture

Orbital refers to the group of multiple bones that comprise the eye sockets. An orbital fracture is a rupture of one of these bones. When an eye socket is stricken, force is transferred to the bones, increasing the strain within the eye socket. Due to the fast surge of strength, one of the weakest bones may fracture outwards.

The boxer should see a physician to ensure that the injury is appropriately treated. They may be required x-rays or a Computed Tomography (CT) scan to determine the extent of the damage. If there is a problem with the eye’s mobility, they may be referred to an eye expert.

7. Carpal Bossing

Carpal bossing is a tiny cluster of bones located in the middle of the hands’ backsides. It is caused by repeatedly punching and produces severe pain. It has the potential adverse effect on overall boxing skills.

While boxing involves continuous punching, damage may be minimized by using hand wraps. Sparring should also be done using boxing gloves that have additional cushioning.

Consult a physician who may recommend pain medication, a wrist guard, or possibly a steroid treatment. Although this is a rare occurrence, the injury may need surgery to be removed.

Wrapping Up

As with any contact activity, boxing may result in both severe and minor injuries. The key to preventing these injuries is to learn about the dangers and available treatment options for the injuries. If the damage or discomfort is severe, get medical care immediately.