Where Have You Been, Boots Ennis?

Boots Ennis, where the heck have you been?

I'm only asking' because I think so highly of your skill set, and believe you have pound for pound level talent.

Boots, why aren't you fighting more?

Only two outings in 2019, there were three in 20202, 2 post Covid.

Only two bouts in 2021, and just a single outing in 2022. What gives?

You are 30-0, with 27 KOs…you don't have to lay it all out there, but I'm hoping to see more of you moving forward, because you are too talented to be lacing up so infrequently.

These are prime years, you are 25, sir, maximize them!

Yes, Boots Ennis, I look forward to seeing you in the ring on Saturday, July 8 with the Interim IBF Welterweight Title up for grabs against Roiman Villa live on SHOWTIME on in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J..

How Can I Watch Boot Ennis in Action?

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. Cuban middleweight Yoelvis Gómez is to fight Marquis Taylor in the 10-round co-main event.

Also, lightweight Edwin De Los Santos fights Joseph Adorno in the 10-round telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. The Boots Ennis vs. Villa fight is promoted in association with D&D Boxing and Sampson Boxing.

“Saturday, July 8 in Atlantic City will feature three exciting clashes that all have the ingredients to deliver action-packed bouts and memorable knockouts,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions in a press release. “Boots Ennis has shown his ability to be a future star of the sport, but he’ll be up against his most difficult opponent so far in Roiman Villa, who will look to pick up his second major upset of the year. Make sure you tune into SHOWTIME or get into your seat early, because all these fights have the ability to end at any moment.”

What Has Boots Ennis Been Up To?

Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) went the 12-round distance for the first time in his last start; he shut out decent Ukrainian/German Karen Chukhadzhian on Jan. 7 in Washington, DC.

“I'm excited to be fighting in the main event and I can’t wait to get in the ring,” said Ennis in a release. “I know Villa is a straightforward fighter and that’s tailor-made for me. I’m going to win because I’ve been putting in the work, day in and day out. All my hard work will show on fight night. I’m ready to shine and make a big statement on July 8. My time is now!”

Venezuela's Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) in his last outing won a majority decision victory over then 24-0 contender Rashidi Ellis on the January card topped by Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia. Villa in the 12th dropped Ellis twice to clinch the win. Villa has been named one of the most avoided boxers, for the record.

“I’m very thankful to my team for this life-changing opportunity,” said Villa. “Rashidi Ellis underestimated me before our last fight, so I knew I was going to win and go on to face Boots Ennis. In order to be the best, you have to fight the best fighters. On July 8, I’m going to score another upset and ruin another undefeated record.”

The 25-year-old Gómez (6-0, 5 KOs) made his U.S. debut on Christmas Day 2021, stopping Clay Collard in the first round. Born in Havana, Cuba and now training in LA, he's a southpaw with pop. In his last outing, he decisioned Jorge Cota in May 2022 on SHOWTIME.

“The wait is over and I’m excited to return to the ring,” said Gómez of his job on the Boots Ennis undercard. “I’m very thankful to my whole team for bringing me back on the big stage. I had a great camp in L.A. with my trainer Joe Goossen, who has polished my style. I feel like a hungry lion and I’m ready to eat. My plan is to get the knockout and prove why I am the new boogeyman in the division. Taylor is going down and the fans are going to see me at my best.”

Taylor (from Houston, Texas; 14-1-2, 1 KO) most recently beat Oscar Chacin in February of this year.

“This is a great matchup and I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Taylor in the release. “We’re two really good fighters and it will be a great matchup for the fans. Yoelvis Gómez is a young, strong fighter and he’s aggressive with a lot of power. A win should put me in a position to compete for a world title. Everyone is gonna see that I’m a big contender when I win on July 8.”

De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs; age 23) out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-native stopped Jose Valenzuela in three rounds.

“I’m planning to show the world on the Boots Ennis card that I am an uncrowned world champion by scoring another sensational knockout on July 8,” said De Los Santos, who suffered his only defeat in January 2022 against another undefeated fighter on SHOWTIME. “I want to thank my team for giving me another opportunity to show off my skills and for believing in me after my defeat. I’m more motivated now than ever. I’m too close to my dream for anyone to be able to stop me.”

The 24 year old Adorno holds a 17-2-2, 14 KOs record. In his last outing, he lost a decision to 140-pound contender Elvis Rodriguez in February.

“For this fight, I've had a full training camp, so there are no excuses and I'm ready to perform,” said the Jersey boy Adorno. “I expect De Los Santos to come ready and be strong. We know he has power in both hands and we’re gonna be ready for what he’s bringing. My boxing skills will be the difference and get me the victory on July 8.”