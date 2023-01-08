Connect with us

Jaron Boots Ennis didn’t lose a round against Karen Chukdzhian, it was a shutout according to the judges , but you bet the Philly craftsman had to work to get the W.

“I caught myself getting bored a couple of times,” Boots (now 30-0 with 27 KOs) said, when asked his thoughts on the Ukrainian foe, now 21-2, being so focused on defense.

It was not easy work for Jaron Boots Ennis, the Ukrainian has skills, and was resolute about not getting stopped

Boots and trainer Body Ennis both said they liked going 12. He’d not been taken past six prior to this, so now everyone knows he can do 12, “no sweat,” said the oversight man.

Overall, Jaron Boots Ennis sounded like he wished he had done more. His trainer noted that he’d not been active, because too many people are waiting for what the other guys are gonna do. (He had two fights in 2021, one in 2022, in May.)

He was asked if he’d like to get into a Vergil Ortiz fight, and yes, he’d take the big boys, the Crawfords, Spences, Thurmans etc.

Any one name? “Anybody with the belts, the main goal is to be undisputed at 147, and 154 and maybe 168,” said Jaron Boots Ennis, who said he appreciates getting this IBF interim 147 strap. “Keep watching, I will be world champion, I will be undisputed 3,4 weight classes.”

QUESTION: What do you think will be next for Boots? Who do you want him to tango with next?

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

