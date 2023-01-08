Jaron Boots Ennis didn’t lose a round against Karen Chukdzhian, it was a shutout according to the judges , but you bet the Philly craftsman had to work to get the W.

“I caught myself getting bored a couple of times,” Boots (now 30-0 with 27 KOs) said, when asked his thoughts on the Ukrainian foe, now 21-2, being so focused on defense.

Boots and trainer Body Ennis both said they liked going 12. He’d not been taken past six prior to this, so now everyone knows he can do 12, “no sweat,” said the oversight man.

Overall, Jaron Boots Ennis sounded like he wished he had done more. His trainer noted that he’d not been active, because too many people are waiting for what the other guys are gonna do. (He had two fights in 2021, one in 2022, in May.)

He was asked if he’d like to get into a Vergil Ortiz fight, and yes, he’d take the big boys, the Crawfords, Spences, Thurmans etc.

Any one name? “Anybody with the belts, the main goal is to be undisputed at 147, and 154 and maybe 168,” said Jaron Boots Ennis, who said he appreciates getting this IBF interim 147 strap. “Keep watching, I will be world champion, I will be undisputed 3,4 weight classes.”

QUESTION: What do you think will be next for Boots? Who do you want him to tango with next?