Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou Is ON!

Anthony Joshua, the re-ascending Brit, meets new to the sport superstar Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on March 8.

It’s official, a bout one would not have predicted we’d over see a year ago—but this is a new order in boxing.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, has emerged as maybe the most powerful man in pro boxing.

He’s the head of the crew which has been landing high profile scraps of late.

‘Knockout Chaos’ is the tag for the event to be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, Goldstar Promotions and GIMIK Fight Promotions are working together for the program.

You saw ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh, with AJ looking like the “old” version of himself against competent Swede Otto Wallin on Dec 23.

AJ is staying busy, and this foe is tricky—he’s just 0-1 in the squared circle, but Ngannou looked solid in his pro debut, versus Tyson Fury.

H.E. Alalshikh said, ‘Knockout Chaos’ is one of the most important events to take place in Riyadh Season so far this year, an occasion which will bring together yet more international champions from one of the most popular sports in the world.”

“I will approach this mission with laser focus until the job is complete,” AJ said.

“I am looking forward to returning to Riyadh and I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the passion they have shown to myself and the sport of boxing.”

Ngannou promises more good stuff: “People have always doubted me and I always proved them wrong,” said the Cameroon-born star.

‘It is clear I am a trouble for elite boxers and AJ should prepare himself for a battle because I am like nothing he has ever faced. It is going to be another spectacle for boxing fans in Riyadh, only this time I have no intention of leaving it in the hands of the judges.”

NYF is happy to see our man Zhang will be back in action, too.

Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBO Interim world championship against Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs), an undeniably attractive scrap.

Mexican Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) meets Liverpool featherweight Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) in defense of his WBC strap, and there are more undercard tiffs.

Our man Sherry Abbasi will file a report with deeper details.