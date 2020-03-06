An Update Regarding the Relationship Status of “The Sexy Albanian” Genc Pllana

So, one week later, how has life gone for Genc Pllana since “The Sexy Albanian” sprung an impressive low-key big deal upset, besting Kevin Newman II on “ShoBox.”

The awkward as hell style threw of some watchers and the show callers a bit, but astutely, Barry Tompkins, Steve Farhood and Raul Marquez understood right quick that this was a books/covers situation for the super middleweight clash.

I literally stood up, fingers crossed and watched the telecast as the judges’ cards were tallied. And I called out hallelujah when Glenn Trowbridge, Patricia Morse Jarman and Tim Cheatham did the right thing at Sam’s Town in Vegas, and gave the guy with the slapdash form the W.

I put it to the Kosovo-born boxer; did he KNOW going in that he was going to the hyped Newman, who boasted Roy Jones Jr in his corner.

“I didn’t know but I was pretty sure!” He laughed, then. “And I got poked at the end of round four and for two rounds, five and six, I was seeing three of him but I didn’t panic, I knew there was ten rounds and it would go away. And thanks to Allah aka God, in the seventh I started seeing one man again and continued putting the pressure back on him! I believe I would have gotten the stoppage if it wasn’t for the eye poke! Oh well, I believe I did great nonetheless!”

Now, that nickname…”The Sexy Albanian.” Is that from him, or did someone beknight him that moniker?

“It’s from me because I wanted to pick something completely different and somewhat true,” Pllana, a Maryland resident, said, with a chuckle.

So, does he have an SO, a “significant other?”

“I currently don’t unfortunately,” the 8-1-1 hitter said.

Noted; I told Pllana I could insert a note, that TSA has room for a sidekick.

“Sure,” he said, again enthused.

Here we go, then… Ladies, you have been alerted. This in shape pro boxer says he’s open to dating. Email Fightwrite@gmail.com, if you think you’d be a good match for the 26 year old athlete.