Equality Gain: Amanda Serrano To Fight 3 Minute Rounds

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Equality Gain: Amanda Serrano To Fight 3 Minute Rounds

Most women who fight want to fight three minutes, same as the guys. The debate goes on whether that's a good idea or not. Amanda Serrano is done debating, she will throw down in her next fight against Danila Ramos and the bout will be contested over 12 rounds, 3 minutes each.

NOT the traditional 2 minute session which the ladies engage in.

Serrano vs Ramos

Here is material from a release sent out by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Seven division boxing world champion and undisputed featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) will face mandatory WBO featherweight challenger Danila “A Guerreira” Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) on Friday, October 27th at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Serrano vs. Ramos will be preceded by MVP’s third installment of its Most Valuable Prospects series, presented by Celsius Essential Energy Drinks.

Amanda Serrano Has Fought 2 Minute Rounds

The WBO, WBA and IBF world title fight between Amanda Serrano and Ramos will be contested at 126 lbs and will set a long-awaited historic precedent in women’s boxing as Serrano vs. Ramos will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds, equal to men’s championship fights.

To date, per the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports women’s championship fights have been contested as 10 round bouts at 2 minutes per round. Most Valuable Prospects III which precedes Serrano vs. Ramos will be headlined by Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9KOs) as he looks to defend his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title in a 10 round bout.

Serrano vs. Ramos and Most Valuable Prospects III will be available globally on DAZN, with tickets set to go on sale Wednesday, September 13th at www.ticketmaster.com.

Amanda Serrano vs. Ramos seeks to set a new standard for women’s boxing, one that hasn’t been seen since Layla McCarter vs. Melissa Hernandez in 2007. This marks over 15 years since the sport has garnered a women’s fight equal to the men’s maximum of 12 rounds at 3 minutes each.

Now, with the world watching, Amanda Serrano and Ramos will show a new generation of female boxers that they can do anything their male counterparts can do and for the first time ever compete at the same level for a unified world championship title.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

