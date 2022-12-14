Aaron Silva Is Ready To Steal The Show On GB’s Fight Night Series

Golden Boy Promotions may not have participated in any major PPV events in 2022, but what they have done is focus on the future. With fighters like Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Ryan Garcia at the forefront, the company headed by Hall-of-Famer Oscar De La Hoya continues to invest more time in nurturing what's on the horizon.

This Saturday, from the Commerce Hotel & Casino in Commerce, CA, the next edition of the Golden Boy Fight Night series will take place. The card will feature prospects such as Raul Curiel, Jousce Gonzalez, and Diego De La Hoya. One of the most anticipated prospects on the card is super middleweight Aaron “Superman” Silva (10-0, 7 K.Os), who will be making his debut under the Golden Boy banner.

Silva fought in the United States for the first time earlier this year on the undercard of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez's losing effort against Dmitry Bivol. The Monterrey, Mexico native turned heads when he stopped Robert Garcia trained and highly regarded top prospect, the then-undefeated Alexis Espino, in four rounds.

The victory put him in a position to sign with Golden Boy, and Silva's first opponent will be veteran Alan Campa (18-6, 12 K.Os). The Mexican native has been a professional for 12 years and has taken on some well-known opposition, such as Sergiy Derevyanckenko, Jesse Hart, Erik Bazinyan, and Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev.

Speaking with NYFights regarding his upcoming fight with Alan Campa, Aaron Silva expressed some of his expectations for his Golden Boy debut. (Golden Boy's Jane Murcia translated the interview.)

“I do not feel pressure at all,” Silva said exclusively to NYFights. “I feel, in fact, very happy because I've gone various months without having a fight, and so if anything, I'm excited.”

Over time, the super middleweight division has become one of the premier weight classes in the sport. With one of boxing's most significant box office draws, Canelo Alvarez, at the top, there is more of a spotlight on the fighters and prospects at super middleweight. Silva, 25, has been a professional for just over two years, making his debut in March 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unlikely that Silva will step into the ring with the division's elite in 2023, but the goal is to work his way to that point.

“I don't foresee me fighting one of those elite fighters in 2023, but it's going to take time,” said Silva. “Little by little, one day, I will have to face them, but I will get the opportunity to show them what I have and my skillset. To show that I'm not playing when it comes to my career in boxing and that I have done more than a lot of these elite fighters to get to this level.”

Fighters like David Morrell, Caleb Plant, and David Benavidez may not be in Silva's immediate future; still, his family background has emboldened him to believe that boxing being part of his life is preordained. Silva's father was a former world champion in Karate, and while he did try the martial art when young, boxing was always his calling.

“I actually started karate when I was six years old, and I was a brown belt, which is just before black belt,” Silva stated. “And I always won in my karate clashes or fights, but I did it for my dad. And then, one day, I ended up in boxing, and it was something that motivated me. I went every single day to my boxing classes, and for a strange reason, it just captured my attention. Even my grandpa, whose name is Salvador, I didn't meet him, but he could have been a professional boxer. And so combat sports was in my blood. It was part of my destiny; it's like in my blood.”

For some fighters, being on bigger stages and platforms can be daunting, especially when it's the first time stepping into the ring in a new country. But for Silva, any discomfort or differences were secondary to making sure he was technically sound once he stepped through the ropes. “I didn't notice many big differences between fighting in the U.S. and Mexico,” Silva said. “The differences come from the people that you're surrounded with. But technically speaking, the technicalities of boxing are what is most important.”

One fighter that definitely influences the young Mexican prospect is former lineal middleweight champion Sergio Martinez. Like Martinez, who began boxing at 20, Silva had a relatively late start in becoming professional. After more than six years out of the ring, Martinez returned in 2020, fighting primarily in Spain. Last weekend, Martinez scored a second-round stoppage in his first fight back in the United States.

Silva doesn't have a similar fighting style as the rhythmic southpaw; however, having a former world champion like Martinez as an influence can only be a positive. “Sergio Martinez was actually one of the biggest and one of my favorite boxers,” said Silva. “He also had a late start in the boxing game. Just how I had a pretty late start. And so I like to put myself in his shoes and what his experiences were like.”

Silva is a fighter that has already taken on competition in the same position as himself and has come out on top. If there is an opening for Silva to get a stoppage, he has the skills to execute. On a night when Golden Boy will set a stage for their future stars to shine, Silva could be the one to distinguish himself from the rest.

“The lion is finally coming out of his cage,” Silva stated. “Fight fans can expect a really excellent fight, entertaining. They'll be able to come see some of my technical skills. I've been training for five to six months ahead of this fight, so we're more than ready.”

Golden Boy Fight Night: L.A. Edition series will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN on December 17th, 2022. Watch the fight on DAZN >>