Arman Tsarukyan Vs Mateusz Gamrot Weigh-In: UFC Fight Night Latest News And Updates

UFC returns for the 57th event in Sin City, Nevada. After a heated press conference on Wednesday, it’s time for UFC fight night weigh-in. NYFights plans to cover both official and ceremonial UFC weigh-in today (the venue is the UFC Apex Center).

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The official Arman Tsarukyan Vs Mateusz Gamrot weigh-in will get underway at 9 PM (noon ET, 6 PM CET), and you can check the fighters hitting the scale on the video below (MMAJunkie's official YouTube channel).

Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot is now official.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

There were no weigh-in alerts, every single fighter was on point today. Here are UFC Vegas 57 official results from the scale today:

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Lightweight (155): Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Welterweight (170): Neil Magny (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

Heavyweight (265): Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Alan Baudot (253)

Lightweight (155): Thiago Moisés (156) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)

Bantamweight (135): Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Nate Maness (135)

Middleweight (185): Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185)

Prelims (ESPN 2, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight (205): Tafon Nchukwi (205) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)

Featherweight (145): TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Bantamweight (135): Raulian Paiva (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (136)

Flyweight (125): Cody Durden (126) vs. JP Buys (126)

Bantamweight (135): Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (135.5)

Strawweight (115): Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5)

The ceremonial weigh-in will go live on UFC’s official YouTube channel.

What Else Deserves My Attention At UFC Vegas 57?

So many eyes are pointed on undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, who squares off against very talented Nate Maness in the most promising UFC Vegas 57 clash of prospects.

Oh, don’t forget Shavkat Rakhmonov, the guy’s riding on an amazing 15-win streak too!

Gonna be a lovely event for sure, please tune in on Saturday at 1 PM CET (7 PM ET) and enjoy for the next six hours, many technical fights coming up!