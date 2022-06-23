UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan Vs Mateusz Gamrot Press Conference Updates

UFC press conference media day is one of the most important shows before the upcoming fight night event. The main card competitors get the opportunity to answer the media questions and sometimes exchange a word or two with their rivals.

Arman Tsarukyan Vs Mateusz Gamrot’s press conference wasn’t very intense, but there were some eye-catching statements. NYFights describes the greatest moments from the UFC fight night Las Vegas presser below.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

In the case you’ve missed UFC on ESPN 38 media day live stream, please re-watch it on the MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel.

If you’re out of time, you can take a look at the greatest moments by clicking on the playlist below. There were some really fun moments.

UFC Vegas 57 Press Conference Highlight Reel

Arman Tsarukyan hopes he’ll get a top-five opponent following the win over Mateusz Gamrot. The former KSW champ from Poland hopes for a five-round war against the Armenian wrestling machine.

Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) plots a prolonged beatdown of Arman Tsarukyan in Saturday's main event. "I don't want to finish the fight too early. This is going to be five rounds of violence." Full #UFCVegas57 video: https://t.co/OamZKJ1qxr pic.twitter.com/5RpB1esRnh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 22, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov believes he’s going to win the UFC belt in the future. On the other hand, Neil Magny’s sick of Khamzat Chimaev’s super-human stories. Magny believes that the Swedish freestyle wrestler “got humanized” by Gilbert Burns. Plus, he announced “a dominant fight coming up”.

"It going to be a very dominant fight. It just won't be him dominating."@NeilMagny plans to wipe the floor with Shavkat Rakhmonov. 👀 Full #UFCVegas57 video: https://t.co/k7xiz945B6 pic.twitter.com/JjZWgHoYgp — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 22, 2022

Josh Parisian looked back at his past before his first UFC victory, and confessed he “was broken and freaking out”. Alan Baudot hopes for a quick turnaround in Paris following the win over Parisian.

Giagos and Moises are both coming off a loss. While Thiago still believes in himself despite two losses in a row, Giagos described everything as “a bit off” in his previous bout against Arman Tsarukyan.

Nate Maness says he’s “ready for Adrian Yanez after Umar Nurmagomedov”, while Khabib’s cousin wants a quick rise to the top of the UFC 135-pound division.

Rodolfo Vieira discussed his previous health issues and revealed his fear of potential retirement because of a brain issue. Chris Curtis talked about his plans for Vieira’s fight, claiming he’s “not stupid enough to grapple” the Brazilian BJJ black belt.

There will be some top-notch UFC fight night news after this event for sure. The presser was a great intro, don’t miss this lovely event on Saturday!