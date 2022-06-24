Connect with us

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Photo Credit: Damon Gonzalez/ProBox TV

WHEN IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Friday, June 24
Main card: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA?

U.S.: ProBox Tv App

ProBox Tv offers 2 live events per month plus Talk Show, Podcasts and more US $1.99 / Month or
US $18.00 / Year.

JONATHAN GONZALEZ VS. MARK BARRIGA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jonathan Gonzalez is the favorite at -350, and Mark Barriga is the underdog at +275.

Jonathan Gonzalez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +333

Draw: +1800

Mark Barriga: Decision +450; KO/TKO +900

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

