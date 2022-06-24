Announcements
Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
WHEN IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA, DATE AND START TIME
Date: Friday, June 24
Main card: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA?
U.S.: ProBox Tv App
ProBox Tv offers 2 live events per month plus Talk Show, Podcasts and more US $1.99 / Month or
US $18.00 / Year.
JONATHAN GONZALEZ VS. MARK BARRIGA BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Jonathan Gonzalez is the favorite at -350, and Mark Barriga is the underdog at +275.
Jonathan Gonzalez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +333
Draw: +1800
Mark Barriga: Decision +450; KO/TKO +900
