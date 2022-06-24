Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

WHEN IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Friday, June 24

Main card: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA?

U.S.: ProBox Tv App

ProBox Tv offers 2 live events per month plus Talk Show, Podcasts and more US $1.99 / Month or

US $18.00 / Year.

JONATHAN GONZALEZ VS. MARK BARRIGA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jonathan Gonzalez is the favorite at -350, and Mark Barriga is the underdog at +275.

Jonathan Gonzalez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +333

Draw: +1800

Mark Barriga: Decision +450; KO/TKO +900