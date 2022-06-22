UFC Fight Night: Where To Watch Arman Tsarukyan Vs Mateusz Gamrot

After a one-week trip to Texas, Dana White’s promotion returns to UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for another night of entertaining fights. The competition will go down on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, and it is set to kick off at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET).

The future is 𝐍𝐎𝐖!@ArmanUFC & @Gamer_MMA are ready to step into this weekend's main event spotlight 💡 [ #UFCVegas57 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/OKLJg8LeCd — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2022

UFC Vegas 57 Streaming

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan Vs Gamrot is not a pay-per-view event, so UFC on Fight Pass or ESPN+ subscription will get the job done for you. But there are other UFC Vegas 57 live stream options too. It depends on your geolocation. Yet, NYFights will try to cover the most popular options in the market.

Do you live in the United States of America? Please subscribe to ESPN+ if you haven’t already. A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99, but an annual membership of $69.99 saves 14 dollars. There is another great option. For example, if you decide to buy one PPV (pay-per-view) event (UFC 276 is coming up next) plus a yearly ESPN+ subscription, it will cost amazing 99.98 dollars. Technically, do this and you’ll get ESPN+ annual access for amazing 24.98 dollars (the price of a PPV event is 75 dollars)!

UFC on Fight Pass lets you watch UFC Vegas 57 online too. But there are many other great benefits:

Access to the endless MMA fight library, and ability to re-watch all UFC events, and some MMA and grappling promotions;

Working on your technical aspect of the game by re-watching complex grappling/striking moves;

Time-travel and comparison between the different eras of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Pay 11.99 dollars for the monthly fee. If you’d like to spare some money, purchase the annual package for impressive 114.99 bucks. It works on your PC, tablet, mobile, laptop… every single device could come in handy!

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 57 On?

UFC on ESPN 37 prelims are going to air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, but you can also contact your local internet service provider for more details.

You can relax and watch the main card on ESPN in the United States of America. If your internet service provider offers ESPN 2, ESPN, and ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the whole event.

Do you live in Canada? Your TSN subscription lets you watch Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot card, but you can access tons of other sports events too!

UFC Vegas 57 Free Live Streaming

NYFights will never support illegal streams. Pay and watch, your monthly ESPN+ subscription is so cheap. Forget about cigars or alcohol for a day and you’ll spare enough money to enjoy the lovely night of fights!

Is UFC Vegas 57 Worth Watching And Why Should I Spend Six Hours Next To My PC/TV On Saturday?

UFC Vegas 57 offers a lot of entertaining bouts to watch. The main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot’s gonna be a technical banger for sure. “The Gamer” is a very well-rounded Octagon warrior, while Arman is one of the rare people who took Islam Makhachev down. Tsarukyan is still young and he constantly improves, so don’t be surprised if you see some new moves on his end.

Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov will try to drag Neil Magny to the ground and finish the fight, while Magny has to try to keep it standing against the undefeated Kazakhstani fighter. Umar Nurmagomedov hasn’t lost a single fight, he’s a massive favorite against Nate Maness, but Nate is one of the trickiest fighters in the division, we might see a lot of feinting strikes.

Curtis vs Vieira will hardly go the distance as Chris hits like a sledgehammer while BJJ black belt from Brazil sticks like glue. Nchukwi vs Ulberg closes the preliminary card, and both fighters are powerhouses with a lack of cardio, so one could expect an early stoppage for a reason.

TJ Brown, Sergey Morozov, and Mario Bautista mostly take part in dynamic fights, so the fans of quick scrambles and stand-up exchanges might expect dream fights. If you’re a diehard fan of female MMA and muscular bodies, do not miss Jinh Yu Frey vs Vanessa Demopoulos. It could be a women’s version of Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero, with more ground game and clinch exchanges.

What Makes UFC Vegas 57 So Interesting?

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan Vs Gamrot is one of the best choices for all kinds of MMA fans. You can enjoy technical wars, toe-to-toe combats, fabulous finishes, and tricky strikes and attacks. The upcoming UFC event offers a lot, and it’s worth every penny.

The collisions of styles are always super-entertaining as the bout mostly ends before the final bell, but don’t underestimate the power of technicality. You can replay those kinds of fights to young guns, fix their errors, and become a way better MMA coach in the future. Majority of events are based around decision wars or quick finishes, but it's so hard to predict the outcomes here! UFC Vegas 57 has so much to offer!