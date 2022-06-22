Tsarukyan Vs Gamrot: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview For The Event In Las Vegas

The greatest MMA promotion returns to the “Sin City” again. The Armenian wrestling phenom Arman Tsarukyan and the former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot will headline the UFC fight card this weekend.

There aren’t legendary names, but UFC Austin brought so many high-level battles a few days ago. Never judge the book by its cover, this UFC fight card might lead to tons of stoppages.

UFC Fight Night Card Date And Time

The Tsarukyan Vs Gamrot fight card will take place on Saturday, July 25th, 2022 (could be Sunday, depending on where you live). It kicks off at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET), while the main card gets underway at 10 PM ET (4 AM CET). The exact UFC fight card time depends on your time zone (geolocation) though.

UFC Vegas’ Line-Up

Here is a brief look at the Saturday’s UFC full fight card:

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Lightweight (155): Arman Tsarukyan (18-2-0) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (20-1-0)

Welterweight (170): Neil Magny (26-8-0) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0-0)

Heavyweight (265): Josh Parisian (14-5-0) vs. Alan Baudot (8-3-0)

Lightweight (155): Thiago Moisés (15-6-0) vs. Christos Giagos (19-9-0)

Bantamweight (135): Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0-0) vs. Nate Maness (14-1-0)

Middleweight (185): Chris Curtis (28-8-0) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (8-1-0)

Prelims (ESPN 2, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight (205): Tafon Nchukwi (6-2-0) vs. Carlos Ulberg (4-1-0)

Featherweight (145): TJ Brown (16-8-0) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (36-10-0)

Bantamweight (135): Raulian Paiva (21-4-0) vs. Sergey Morozov (17-5-0)

Flyweight (125): Cody Durden (12-4-1) vs. JP Buys (9-4-0)

Bantamweight (135): Mario Bautista (9-2-0) vs. Brian Kelleher (24-13-0)

Strawweight (115): Jinh Yu Frey (11-6-0) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4-0)

Potential Expectations From UFC Vegas 57 Fight Card

UFC fight card prelims bring many battles between very tough opponents. Submission expert Vanessa Demopoulos meets powerful Jinh Yu Frey in a strawweight “battle of bodies”. Raulian Paiva is trying to get back into the winning column against dangerous Sergey Morozov, while stakes are very high in the match between Cody Durden and JP buys, as the loser might get released from the promotion. Tafon Nchukwi vs Carlos Ulberg is the preliminary bout with the greatest possibility of a knockout finish.

On the other hand, the main card is stacked with clashes of styles. It might lead to more stoppages. Heavy-handed Chris Curtis meets BJJ phenom Rodolfo Vieira, while two undefeated warriors, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Umar Nurmagomedov, will try to continue their winning streaks against very dangerous Neil Magny and Nate Maness. BJJ black belt Thiago Moises could submit tough Christos Giagos.

Heavyweights Josh Parisian and Alan Baudot hit very hard, one powerful punch might lead to a face-plant knockout. The main event of the evening is a five-rounder, which goes in the favor of the Polish prospect Mateusz Gamrot, as Arman Tsarukyan has never taken part in a 5-round war. Yet, the Armenian fighter gave Islam Makhachev a hard time, while Gamrot hasn’t slowed down in the bout against Guram Kutateladze. Yes, Mateusz lost because it was a three-round fight, but his cardio is out of this world. The whole card looks pretty much tricky but if you know how to bet on UFC, you may have a lot of fun doing it!

Diehard fans and young guns can learn a lot of new moves from the main event of UFC Vegas 57! The era of toe-to-toe MMA is over, check who wins the divisions nowadays! Top 5 fighters in almost every single UFC weight class can fight from both orthodox and southpaw stance!