How to Bet on UFC Fights in 2022: The Best UFC Betting Sites and Apps

Learn how to bet on UFC fights, get an insight into the UFC odds and go for your pick. Check out the best MMA events, take a look at the top 10 online betting UFC sites, and sign up today!

Top 10 Online Betting UFC Sites and Apps

If you already know how to place bets, just pick the online bookie you like the most and sign up before the game starts! These are the top 10 MMA sportsbooks that feature UFC:

DraftKings

FanDuel

Betway

Betfred

Caesars Sportsbook

BetMGM

BetRivers

Fubo Sportsbook

WynnBET

TwinSpires

Signing up with DraftKings will not only let you place simple bets on UFC but give you access to countless betting types. Moneyline (Finish-only, Decision-only), total rounds, alternative – total rounds, winning method, fight props, and round props are just some of the options you’ll have.

DraftKings publishes odds even months prior to the games, as odds for June 4th are already present. Worth mentioning is that the odds may change as the fight time approaches. Novice bettors can bet on Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich or Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Tony Gravely with the help of the first deposit bonus, or they can refer a friend and get $100.

bet on MMA with Draftkings >>

FanDuel

FanDuel has a specially dedicated MMA/UFC category, allowing you to filter the UFC Fight Night Main Card Games, UFC Fight Night Prelims, and the UFC Fights. Locate the fight that you want to bet on, click More Wagers, and weigh your options.

This online sportsbook allows you to place Moneyline bets, choose the Method of Victory, or bet on Decision No Bet, Round Betting, Will the Fight Go to the Distance, Double Chance, KO/TKO, Round Combos, and Submission Round Combos.

bet on MMA with Fanduel >>

Betway

Betway is a great UFC betting choice, especially if you know when your fighters will enter the bout. Click on the MMA under the Sports tab, and select UFC as your betting interest. Here, you’ll be able to select all games by date and see all currently available odds.

This online bookie lets your choose between Moneyline, spread, and over/under. You could also check out the live schedule and place live UFC bets.

bet on MMA with Betway

Betfred

If you sign up with Betfred Sportsbook, you can get up to $500 for a risk-free bet and use it on UFC fights. Once you acquire your bonus, you can head to the MMA section of the bookie. The odds at Betfred seem competitive, given that you can place a bet on Erin Blanchfirled with odds of -630.

At the time of writing, there aren’t many betting types available. However, this may change, as the fights are still a month or more away.

bet on the MMA with Betfred

Caesars Sportsbook

The Caesars online sportsbook lets you bet on featured MMA fights, including the UFC Fight Night. Players can wager on Moneylines, rounds, and when the fight will end. This online betting site allows you to see the full schedule and place future bets.

Moreover, US bettors will have the chance to place live bets. When the time comes, log in with your account, go to the MMA/UFC tab and click Live to see the odd change as the fight progresses.

bet on MMA with caesars sportsbook >>

BetMGM

MMA is a popular category at BetMGM, and they even have UFC Parlays ready. At the moment, you could play with odds of +350 that Alonzo Mansfield, Mosvar Evloev, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Rinat Fakhretdinov will all win. The other currently available option with odds of +425 is that Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Karine Silva, and Mike Trizano will all win at UFC Fight Night 207.

The UFC 275 and 276 are currently featured with their Moneyline odds, and more are expected to be added soon. Keep in mind that the odds are subject to change.

Bet on MMA With BetMGM >

BetRivers

BetRivers offers Live and Upcoming bets on all UFC and MMA events. Sort the fights by league or time, see whether you can place live wagers, and pick your bet. The only option that players currently have is the Moneyline wager.

While there isn’t a specially tailored UFC bonus, BetRivers gives a 100% deposit match up to $250 for your first deposit.

bet on MMA with berivers >>

Fubo Sportsbook

You can now watch and bet on UFC fights through the Fubo Sportsbook. Fubo is currently only available in Arizona and Iowa. Bettors from these two states can sign up with the operator and place Moneyline UFC wagers through their mobile app.

bet on MMA with Fubo Sportsbook

WynnBet

WynnBet Online features all MMA games, including the popular UFC fights. At the time of writing, the sportsbook allows Fight Winner 2 Way and Total Rounds. One of the main things bettors like about WynnBet is their promo section.

There are plenty of sports betting bonuses, and you can use them for MMA wagering too. Don’t forget to read the Bonus T&Cs to check eligibility.

bet on MMA with WynnBet >

UFC Picks: Available Betting Types & Events

UFC betting, similar to any other MMA wagering event, includes the standard betting types: Moneyline, method of victory, total rounds, prop bets, and round betting.

Instead of giving you a generalized guide on how to bet on UFC fights, we’ll provide a few past, and future UFC matches as examples. First, let’s see how the best UFC matches have gone down in history.

UFC 49, 2004: Nick Diaz vs. Karo Parisyan

The UFC 49 sparks up fond memories among fans even today. The Nick Diaz vs. Karo Parisyan was the first UFC event that brought more than $1 million in revenue. Diaz had a 9-2 record at the time, sparing against Parisyan, a rather formidable opponent.

If you had your Moneyline bet on the underdog, you would have lost your wager on the Welterweight fight. However, if Diaz were to win the game, the payouts would have been higher than placing a simple winning bet on Parisyan.

UFC 81, 2008: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir

The UFC 81, a.k.a the Breaking Point, is another game for the books, featuring Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar. If you’d have placed your money on Frank winning by submission, it would also be written in your winning books.

Those that believed that the professional MMA fighter would stand his ground against the World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler got it right, even if they didn’t go as far as to predict the method of victory.

UFC Fight Night, June 25: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Fast forward to 2022; this Fight Night has gathered some attention for the summer. Rakhmonov, although ranked lower, is currently undefeated, while Magny recently had a stunning victory against Max Griffin.

It’s still too early for the prop odds, but many speculate that Magny has the advantage: 3-inch reach, 23 more MMA fights, and 7 years of extra experience. This will likely result in less favorable betting odds for Rakhmonov.

UFC 276, Las Vegas, July 2: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

While we’re waiting for July and UFC 276, Alex has already stated that he’s looking forward to a clear decision. Does that mean he wouldn’t go for a knockout if given a chance? Of course not.

Strickland is on a winning streak, taking down his most recent opponent, Hermansson. With their different fighting styles and pre-game approaches, the prop bet odds are likely to be on fire. A month prior to the match, Alex is a slight favorite, with -120 odds for a Moneyline.

UFC London, July 23: Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson

Darren Till and Jack Hermansson are up for the London Card in late July and bettors are slowly preparing for the spectacle. Both of the fighters aren’t in their best shape, as seen by their win/loss records (1-4 for Till and 2-2 for Hermansson).

The unpredictability makes things exciting, as both fighters are known for surprises. Round betting wouldn’t be the only tricky thing to pull off, but total rounds sound just as challenging. According to DraftKings, Jack is a slight favorite with odds of -120, while Jack has +100.

Quick Tips For Betting on UFC: How to Choose the Winner

Once you learn the basics of how to bet on UFC fights, you can up your style with a proper betting strategy.

Start with Simple Wagers

Even though there are plenty of available picks, novice bettors should start with the simplest one – the Moneyline wager. The winning method doesn’t play a role with the Moneyline pick, which simplifies your decision.

Once you’re comfortable with the bets and understand MMA better, you can go for Number of Takedowns, Will The Fight Go The Distance or other betting types.

Wait Till The Last Minute

The odds for some UFC fights come a day before the show, but you can wait a bit longer. Time is a valuable resource. The more information you acquire about the wrestler’s weight, form, and injuries, the more informed your wager will be.

Rely On Stats & Be Mindful of the Present

Numbers (previous wins/loses, knockdowns, rounds, 1v1) are a reliable source of information, but they will not always give you the complete picture. Luckily, the UFC fights are followed with great TV attention, allowing you to catch some cues about the fighter’s current condition.

Sign Up With A Reliable Sportsbook

You won’t be able to apply any of your UFC or MMA knowledge if you register with an unreliable bookie. If you want to go through the trouble on your own, check for proper licenses, audits, reliability, and overall security, and read real player testimonials.

Newbies could also skip this step and sign up with one of the top 10 sportsbooks we recommended. You can rest assured they are trustworthy and safe.

A Betting UFC Guide: Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a difference between UFC and MMA?

MMA, or mixed material arts, is the sport, while the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the biggest MMA organization.

Do I need an online sportsbook account to bet on UFC?

Yes, you do need to register with an online bookie to be able to bet on UFC or any other MMA games.

How do I place UFC bets?

To place a UFC bet, sign up or log in with your online sportsbook, click on the match, select the odds, and add a wager.

Is UFC live betting available?

Yes, UFC live betting is an available option for players. However, you’d have to sign up with a sportsbook that allows live wagering.