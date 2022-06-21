Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

As boxing continues to produce fight cards with fireworks, this Friday is no different as ProBox Tv returns with another card which will be headlined by a junior flyweight title fight. WBO champion Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1) will defend his title against Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga (11-1). This fight takes place at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, which is known to have a large Puerto Rican community, so passionate fans will be in attendance.

The junior flyweight champion Gonzalez is coming off of an impressive victory over the former champion Elwin Soto back in October. Although Soto was the heavy favorite going into the fight, Gonzalez showed a lot of heart and pressed the action throughout the fight, which earned him a split decision victory. Now in his first defense, Gonzalez will have somewhat of a homecoming as there is sure to be a sea of Puerto Rican fans in attendance on Friday night. Will Gonzalez show that he can defend his title and potentially set up a fight with the other champions in the division like Ken Shiro and Hiroto Kyoguchi?

“Baby Boy” Barriga is coming to steal the show on Friday night, potentially upset the A-side, and come away with the title. That will be no easy task, and Barriga is looking to earn his first victory in the U.S as he came up short last time he fought here in 2018 against Carlos Licona. Barriga is a virtual unknown but has won his previous two fights in the Philippines. Can the twenty-nine-year-old Barriga put it all together on Friday night?

WHEN IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Friday, June 24

Main card: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS GONZALEZ VS. BARRIGA?

U.S.: ProBox Tv App

ProBox Tv

US $18.00 / Year.

JONATHAN GONZALEZ VS. MARK BARRIGA FIGHT CARD

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga for the WBO junior-flyweight title

Axel Vega vs. Angelino Cordova; for the WBO latino junior flyweight title

Hakim Lopez vs. Cruse Stewart; light heavyweights

Najee Lopez vs. Jeysson Monroy; cruiserweights

Jaycob Gomez vs. Ramon Esperanza; super featherweights

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Cesar Martinez; featherweights

Jocksan Blanco will return in a four-round welterweight battle.

Trinidad Vargas vs. Josh Aarons; super flyweights

JONATHAN GONZALEZ VS. MARK BARRIGA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jonathan Gonzalez is the favorite at -350, and Mark Barriga is the underdog at +275. A draw is currently at +1800.