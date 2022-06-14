Kattar Vs Emmett: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview For The Event In Texas

The greatest MMA promotion hasn’t been in Austin, Texas since February 18, 2018, when the UFC fight card was headlined by a stunning clash between Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros. After 4 years, the promotion travels to the capital of “The Lone Star State” again for another promising event. This time, it takes place in Moody Center.

UFC Fight Night Card Date And Time

The event will start on Saturday, June 18th, 2022. The preliminary card gets underway at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET), while the main card kicks off at 7 PM ET (Sunday, 1 AM CET).

The UFC fight card time depends on your time zone, so please check your local time and get ready for the fights!

UFC Austin Fight Card

Kattar vs Emmett’s fight card doesn’t look promising on the paper, but don’t forget – prospects mostly tend to prove themselves more than high-level athletes. They are ready to risk more, which increases the probability of finishes via submission or a knockout.

UFC fight card this weekend could be a banger. There are 14 bouts at UFC Austin. Donald Cerrone fights again, but this time in the co-main event of the evening, where he meets another legendary veteran Joe Lauzon. In the main event, the chinny cardio machine Calvin Kattar meets tough wrestling specialist Josh Emmett.

Kevin Holland, Gregory Rodriguez, Adrian Yanez, and Joaquin Buckley like to go for a stoppage by any means necessary. Cody Stamman is trying to get back into the winning column against the vet Eddie Wineland. Jasmine Jasudavicius is a freestyle wrestling expert, you can learn many new moves from her.

For example, Kevin Holland, who meets legendary Tim Means in the main card, is known for another record. “The Trail Blazer” fought five times in 2020, the year of CoVid-19, which skyrocketed his popularity on social media. So many dojos were closed, everything stopped, but Holland has never lost his faith en his route to success.

Court McGee hasn't been knocked out for ages, his fights mostly go to judges scorecards because he dominates the majority of the opponents via wrestling and cage control. Jeremiah Wells is a heavy-handed knockout artist, so anything is possible in this battle.

Take a look at the UFC full fight card:

UFC Austin Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 AM CET, ESPN+ or UFC On Fight Pass)

Featherweight (145): Calvin Kattar (23-5-0) vs. Josh Emmett (17-2-0)

Lightweight (155): Donald Cerrone (36-16-0) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15-0)

Welterweight (170): Tim Means (32-12-1) vs. Kevin Holland (22-7-0)

Middleweight (185): Joaquin Buckley (14-4-0) vs. Albert Duraev (15-3-0)

Lightweight (155): Damir Ismagulov (23-1-0) vs. Guram Kutateladze (12-2-0)

Middleweight (185): Julian Marquez (9-2-0) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+ or UFC On Fight Pass)

Bantamweight (135): Adrian Yanez (15-3-0) vs. Tony Kelley (8-2-0)

Welterweight (170): Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1) vs. Court McGee (21-10-0)

Flyweight (125): Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1-0) vs. Natália Silva (12-5-1)

Strawweight (115): Gloria de Paula (6-4-0) vs. Maria Oliveira (12-5-0)

Featherweight (145): Danny Chavez (11-4-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (15-4-0)

Bantamweight (135): Cody Stamann (19-5-1) vs. Eddie Wineland (24-15-1)

Middleweight (185): Kyle Daukaus (11-2-0) vs. Roman Dolidze (9-1-0)

Middleweight (185): Phil Hawes (11-3-0) vs. Deron Winn (7-2-0)

Let’s hope for another very entertaining card. UFC 275 made the 205-pound weight class amazing again, and UFC on ESPN 37 could be a card to remember too!