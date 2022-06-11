UFC 275: Teixeira Vs Prochazka Full Fight Card For The Showdown In Singapore

The UFC fight card this weekend will finally take place in Asia. This time, the promotion travels across the pond to Kallang, Singapore. The bouts will take place in Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC 275 Fight Card Date

The event takes place on Sunday, June 11, 2022, at local time. (can be Saturday, June 10th, depending on your geolocation)

UFC 275 Fight Card Time

The UFC 275 fight card prelims are set to go down on Saturday at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 AM PT, 00:30 AM CET), while the main card gets underway at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT, 4 AM CET). Of course, the start time depends on your geolocation.

Teixeira Vs Prochazka Fight Card – Most Entertaining Bouts To Watch

This UFC fight card is stacked with great match-ups. Joanna Vs Weili 1 was the bloodiest female UFC combat in the history of the promotion, so the fans expect another bloody and battered war in the rematch on Saturday.

The undisputed 125-pound champion and probably the best pound-for-pound female UFC Octagon warrior ever, Valentina Shevchenko, is on a great winning streak against some of the best names ever. She’ll try to defend her belt against very tough Brazilian competitor Taila Santos in a five-round belt affair.

The main event of the evening is an absolute banger. After submitting Jan Blachowicz in a title fight, Glover Teixeira will try to defend the belt against the most aggressive striker in the division and the all-time greatest Czech mixed martial artist Jiri Prochazka. Jiri was knocked out on the feet against Volkan, but somehow survived and won the battle via a vicious right-hand KO. He also floored Reyes with a violent spinning back elbow. Somebody is gonna get finished, Glover by submission or Jiri via KO/TKO sound like great picks here.

Take a look at the UFC 275 full fight card here:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight title fight (205): Glover Teixeira (33-7) vs. Jiří Procházka (28-3-1)

Flyweight title fight (125): Valentina Shevchenko (22-3-0) vs. Taila Santos (19-1-0)

Strawweight (115): Weili Zhang (21-3-0) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4-0)

Flyweight (125): Rogério Bontorin (17-4) vs. Manel Kape (17-6-0)

Welterweight (170): Jack Della Maddalena (11-2-0) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8 PM ET, midnight CET)

Middleweight (185): Brendan Allen (18-5-0) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-1-0)

Featherweight (145): Seung Woo Choi (10-4-0) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1-1)

Lightweight (155): Hayisaer Maheshate (6-1-0) vs. Steve Garcia (12-4-0)

Welterweight (170): Jake Matthews (17-5-0) vs. Andre Fialho (16-4-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6:30 PM ET, 00:30 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135): Kyung Ho Kang (17-9-0) vs. Batgerel Danaa (12-3-0)

Strawweight (115): Silvana Gómez Juárez (10-4-0) vs. Na Liang (19-5-0)

Featherweight (145): Joselyne Edwards (10-4-0) vs. Ramona Pascual (6-3-0)

Many high-level clashes are coming up, and a lot of striker vs grappler match-ups. There is a huge possibility of knockouts or submission victories. UFC 275 Singapore is going to be the fireworks, don’t miss buying this PPV, it’s worth every penny!