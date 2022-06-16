UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar Vs Josh Emmett Press Conference Updates

UFC Austin press conference went down yesterday, June 15th, 2022, in Moody Center. There was back-and-forth between the rivals.

Yet, the most entertaining word exchange at this UFC press conference was seen between Kevin Holland and Joaquin Buckley.

Let’s take a look at the past. Holland rescued a man from an overturned trailer. but Buckley criticized Kevin Holland’s recent heroic set of actions and called him “one of the fakest people in the game”.

Holland fired back at Calvin Kattar Vs Josh Emmett’s press conference, and kindly reminded Buckley of a “knockout loss”. The two fought in 2020 when Holland turned the lights out on Buckley via the right cross. Joaquin later reminded Holland of his “he said we would run it back” promise. The rematch hasn't happened. And it probably never will because “The Trailblazer” fights now at 170, while the “New Mansa” stays at 185.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

UFC on ESPN 37 press conference went live on The MMA Junkie’s official channel yesterday. Yet, in case you’ve missed it, take a look at the best moments in this playlist.

Now let’s go briefly through the most entertaining UFC fight night news from yesterday’s presser.

UFC On ESPN 37 Press Conference – The Most Entertaining Moments

Excited Niagara top team freestyle wrestler Jasmine Jasudavicius hopes to create “a special experience” in front of the Texas crowd.

Gregory Rodrigues believes in the power of his evolution and consistency against Julien Marquez, while “The Cuban Missile Crisis” believes he’s a better fighter than calf kick defense expert and BJJ black belt from Brazil.

Damir Ismagulov sees no threat in Guram Kutateladze and wants to fight the top 15 opponents after the win. Yet, the Georgian prospect comes “prepared for everything, and promises he’ll “be looking for the finish”.

Albert Duraev feels everybody outside of top-5 middleweight Octagon warriors is “an easy fight”. Joaquin Buckley was focused on Kevin Holland at UFC fight night Austin, Texas presser, but his most eye-catching statement was “all the people I’ve been beefing with is on the same card as me”. Tim Means promises a fan-friendly fight, while Kevin Holland feels “wrestling could be a problem”.

Joe Lauzon expects a win over the Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and looks interested in more future fights, while Cerrone explained why his UFC 274 clash against Joe got canceled.

As always, Josh Emmett promises violence and says he’ll be swinging to take Kattar’s head off. The other half of the main event, Calvin Kattar, is ready for a five-round banger, but comes prepared to “make it look easy”. Let's see whether Emmett is going to back up his trash talk on Saturday!