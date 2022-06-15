UFC Fight Night: Where To Watch Calvin Kattar Vs Josh Emmett

UFC travels to Moody Center, Austin, Texas for another UFC fight night card. It takes place on Saturday, June 18th, 2022. NY fights will get to know you with as many UFC on ESPN 37 live streaming options as possible.

UFC On ESPN 37 Streaming

Please continue reading to get to know the best UFC on ESPN 37 streaming options. This is not a PPV event, so a regular UFC On Fight Pass or ESPN+ subscription gets the job done.

Yet, depending on where you live, there are many other buying options. We will cover as many UFC on ESPN 37 watch online options as possible.

If you live in the United States of America and you’d like to follow UFC on ESPN 37 live stream, this is the perfect ESPN+ link for you.

A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99, but you can save $14 by paying annual membership of $69.99. Nowadays, ESPN+ also offers you to buy one PPV (pay-per-view) card plus a yearly subscription for amazing 99.98 dollars, which means you’ll get the annual access to ESPN+ for amazing 24.98 dollars (PPV event costs 75 bucks)!

UFC on Fight Pass also gets the job done. You’ll get access to tons of other MMA and grappling events and promotions too. If you’re a fighter, you can learn and grow your skills to the next level.

There is another superb benefit of UFC On Fight Pass for diehard fans. You can access the library and re-watch all the battles from the earliest stages of UFC. You can enjoy your time travel and get back to the early era of the sport, and unlock access to Invicta CF, LFA, Cage Warriors, and other high-quality events.

The monthly subscription is 11.99 dollars, while the annual package costs $114.99 (you’ll save around 29 bucks). It is supported on every single device, don’t miss this opportunity!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN 37 On?

UFC On ESPN 37 prelims are going to air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, so you can contact your local internet service provider for more details.

The main card also airs on ESPN in the United States of America. If your internet service provider offers ESPN and ESPN 2, you can enjoy watching both preliminary and main card of the upcoming event.

Do you live in Canada? Please take a look here. Your TSN subscription lets you watch the lovely Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett card, but lets you access tons of other sports events too!

UFC On ESPN 37 Free Live Streaming

Is UFC On ESPN 37 Kattar Vs Emmett Worth Watching?

Oh yeah, it’s a hell of a card, 145-pound number four meets no. 7. Calvin Kattar took part in high-intense five-round wars with Giga Chikadze, Dan Ige, and Max Holloway. There were no signs of slowing down. Before that, Kattar scored some of the most violent knockouts in the featherweight division. His chin is made of iron.

Josh Emmett might not be the most technical fighter in the world, but his toughness knows no limits. Emmett survived tons of heavy bombs throughout his career. He’s riding on a 4-fight winning streak, with back-to-back victories over Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, Dan Ige, and Shane Burgos.

Donald Cerrone is past his prime, but he’s one of the best fighters to never win the UFC title. Cowboy is an amazing choice for PPV buys, but unfortunately, his fight against Joe Lauzon was scrapped from UFC 274, so the promotion officials re-scheduled the clash of two veterans for UFC on ESPN 37. Both guys are well-rounded athletes.

Cerrone holds the record for the most head kick knockouts in UFC (6) and most knockdowns in UFC history (20). There are many other records under his name – second-most wins in UFC lightweight history (17), third-most bouts in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (16), tied for the greatest number of post-fight awards (18) with Charles Oliveira…

Yet, Lauzon’s defense is pretty good, plus his submission game rocks. Donald is always ready to fight until the last dying breath (please re-watch his battle against Tony Ferguson). This could be a great war.

You should pay attention to knockout artists Jeremiah Wells and Adrian Yanez. Ismagulov vs Kutateladze, Hawes vs Winn, and Jasudavicius vs da Silva should be entertaining scraps for fans of grappling and wrestling.

The veteran Eddie Wineland will try to parry Daron Cruickshank’s student Cody “The Spartan” Stamann, while Gloria de Paula is looking for another victory against Brazilian prospect Maria Oliveira. Submission fans hope for another choke or an armbar win of Kyle Daukaus, who squares off against cage control pressure fighter from Georgia Roman Dolidze.

You can learn a lot and enjoy your MMA weekend for an affordable price, UFC on ESPN 37 pairing looks very promising!