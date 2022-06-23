Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Lands On Showtime PPV August 6

You either love or loathe him, but Jake Paul is back in the ring and is once again slated to take on Tommy Fury Saturday, August 6, 2022, live from Madison Square Garden on Showtime PPV. Also returning to MSG on the card will be unified featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, as she moves down in weight to defend against Brenda Carabajal. The latest event co-produced by Showtime and Most Valuable Promotions will have tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. ET and can be purchased at www.msg.com.

If Paul (5-0) rechallenging Fury looks familiar, then well, it is as both were slated to fight last December, but Fury (8-0) pulled out due to a medical issue. The YouTube star instead took on Tyrone Woodley once again and ended that night with a highlight reel 6th round knockout

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Paul had long stated that he wasn’t going to give Fury a second chance, even going as far as to say “F— ‘him” when he bailed last time. That tone softened a little based on the press release statement by Paul.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” said Paul, who will face Fury in a scheduled eight-round cruiserweight bout. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters, and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents. The Furys cannot say the same; they are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

While Paul is looking forward to fighting in The Mecca of Boxing, Fury is looking to end the Paul train that has been rolling along here.

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all,” Fury said in the release. “I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions, and SHOWTIME® for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

These two have been bickering non-stop back and forth since the fight was initially planned and once again since Fury originally pulled out. Glad to see this finally get settled in August

Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) gets to make a return visit as the Brooklyn native just headlined Madison Square Garden back in April, losing a debatable split decision against Katie Taylor in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. She’ll defend her titles against WBO interim champion Carabajal (18-5, 9 KOs), who has yet to stopped professionally in the ring.

“I’m still in shock that I’ll be headlining The World’s Most Famous Arena twice in less than six months,” Serrano said. “Brenda is a very tough opponent and has never been knocked out, so I know I will need to be on my A-game to change that. But I promise you; I am not leaving the outcome for the judges to decide. I am looking forward to fighting in front of my hometown crowd again on the biggest stage in the world and giving them the show they deserve.”

Not looking to be a step over as Carbajal is aiming to pull off the career-defying win against Serrano.

“This is the most important bout of my career,” said the 31-year-old Carabajal. “I know that my opponent is one of the best female boxers in the world, but I want to face the best fighters. This chance finds me in my best physical and mental shape, so I’m going to take advantage of it. Nothing is impossible. I dare to dream of becoming world champion again, but this time in the majestic Madison Square Garden.”

We know these two fights are official; we’ll see who and/or what else makes it to fight at MSG under Paul and Serrano in due course.

You can follow Marquis Johns on Twitter @weaksauceradio .