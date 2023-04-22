Connect with us

News

Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

News

Adrien Broner A No-Show at Own Press Conference

News Worldwide

Le’Veon Bell Beats JMX on Misfits Card

News

Forget Davis vs Garcia, Ellerbe vs De La Hoya Brought the Action

News

Luis Collazo, Ex 147 Champ, Loses To Angel Ruiz, Announces Retirement

News

Who Won The Weekend: Big Bang Theory Edition

News

Super Skilled David Morrell Seeks Momentum Push Win on Gervonta-Garcia Undercard

News

Hollywood Fight Night Results: Trinidad Remains Undefeated, Silva Wins Debut

News

Gervonta Davis Will Knock Out Ryan Garcia, Here’s Why

News

Yamaguchi Falcao In For Sena Agbeko Versus David Morrell

News

Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

Published

40 mins ago

on

Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

Adrien Broner will return to the ring, on June 9, on a show promoted by Don King.

The 91 year old deal-maker on Saturday in Vegas was to share that “The Problem” would meet one Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs), a 34 year old journeyman type from Pennsylvania. Adrien Broner and King were set to announce the face-off at New York New York, the Las Vegas facility. The press conference was set for 1 PM, and as of 2:45 PM ET, it hadn't unfolded. And it never really did.

Hutchinson showed up, while AB and DK did not. The underdog chided Broner for being “lackadaisical.” NYF West Coast bureau chief Gayle Falkenthal was present:

Hutchinson turned pro in 2011, losing his first outing. He went 3–1-2 in his first five, yet persevered. He doesn’t really have a signature win, on paper. In his last start, on January 29, 2022, he beat then 14-19-3 Mondale Hubbert (UD6) in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been stopped as a pro. Boxing seems like it's his side hustle, being that he is an attorney, licensed in PA and FL.

Attorney/boxer Bill Hutchinson is to fight Adrien Broner June 9, 2023.

Attorney/boxer Bill Hutchinson, from his Instagram page

Back to “The Problem” Broner…The Ohio native now holds a 34-4-1 mark. He is 33, and is in danger of sliding into a new zone, it would appear. He's been up front of late about his battles with mental/emotional health. Broner insists he's seen the light, and isn't boozing and partying and such like he was before.

A Broner hook-up with the fledgling BLK Prime outfit didn’t get off the runway. After that fizzled, Don King stepped in, and a marriage formed. How long it lasts is anyone’s guess.

Adrien Broner is 1-2-1 in his last five. He's barely been even a part-time fighter, having lost to Mikey Garcia in 2017, drawing with Jessie Vargas in 2018, and losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Since the Pacman loss, he had one bout, a win, against Jovannie Santiago in February 2021.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading