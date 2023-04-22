Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

Adrien Broner will return to the ring, on June 9, on a show promoted by Don King.

The 91 year old deal-maker on Saturday in Vegas was to share that “The Problem” would meet one Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs), a 34 year old journeyman type from Pennsylvania. Adrien Broner and King were set to announce the face-off at New York New York, the Las Vegas facility. The press conference was set for 1 PM, and as of 2:45 PM ET, it hadn't unfolded. And it never really did.

Hutchinson showed up, while AB and DK did not. The underdog chided Broner for being “lackadaisical.” NYF West Coast bureau chief Gayle Falkenthal was present:

Hutchinson turned pro in 2011, losing his first outing. He went 3–1-2 in his first five, yet persevered. He doesn’t really have a signature win, on paper. In his last start, on January 29, 2022, he beat then 14-19-3 Mondale Hubbert (UD6) in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been stopped as a pro. Boxing seems like it's his side hustle, being that he is an attorney, licensed in PA and FL.

Back to “The Problem” Broner…The Ohio native now holds a 34-4-1 mark. He is 33, and is in danger of sliding into a new zone, it would appear. He's been up front of late about his battles with mental/emotional health. Broner insists he's seen the light, and isn't boozing and partying and such like he was before.

A Broner hook-up with the fledgling BLK Prime outfit didn’t get off the runway. After that fizzled, Don King stepped in, and a marriage formed. How long it lasts is anyone’s guess.

Adrien Broner is 1-2-1 in his last five. He's barely been even a part-time fighter, having lost to Mikey Garcia in 2017, drawing with Jessie Vargas in 2018, and losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Since the Pacman loss, he had one bout, a win, against Jovannie Santiago in February 2021.