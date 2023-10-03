Jamel Herring, Proud Marine, Headlining in New York City

Jamel Herring has done a lot of stuff. He’s packed two life times of experiences and accomplishments. Title holder, headlined on ESPN, fighting for Top Rank, the ATG promotional company. Tours of duty, Marines, in fierce fighting zones.

But, there’s something different about headlining in NYC, even when your system is used to heavy-duty experiences.

Boxing, Broadway, doesn’t matter, the energy and history of The City makes it special.

BROADWAY BOXING RETURNS TO THE EDISON BALLROOM IN NEW YORK CITY ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, WITH

PRO-AM “HEROES ON THE HUDSON”

FEATURING JAMEL HERRING VERSUS UNBEATEN NICK MOLINA LIVE ON DAZN

Yes, the 37 year old Herring (23-4, 11 KOs), who grew in Suffolk County, Long Island, NY, tops a Broadway Boxing event.

It’s presented by DiBella Entertainment, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Nov 7.

The former WBO 130 pound champion gloves up Tuesday, November 7, for “Heroes On The Hudson” – an event to support veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

We said he’s done lots of things. That is callously casual, because Herring’s path has been rugged at times.

He truly did sacrifice for a greater good, doing service in the military.

The effects upon his psyche had to be wrestled with, and Jamel Herring deserves distinct praise for sharing those struggles.

He’s trod the path and has been consistently diligent and generous with his time to us at NYF, so we state aloud our positive bias to the fighter.

Jamel Herring talked to NYF about this promotion, the urge to keep competing instead of transitioning fully to the next vocational track, and his foe, one Nick Molina (13-0, age 24, from Lowell, Mass).

“Well, he has youth 😂,” Herring cracked. “Still a bit experienced of course, but I can’t rely on that because this could be his big moment, so I’m taking it as another world title fight in my mindset.

“I will say though, I don’t believe he’s mentally strong as others I’ve faced in the past, due to our negotiations. What I mean is, I requested the fight be at 130 lbs, now remind you, I haven’t fought that low since I fought Shakur, but I know how disciplined I am, and I wanted to make it known that I’m going to compete at the Super Featherweight limit from here on out,” he continued.”

More: “Molina and his team wanted to bring it up to 133 lbs, catch-weight. I didn’t complain, I said ok with me. Then I requested that the fight would be a 10 round fight, since this is the main event on DAZN, and again, his team told manager Jerry Casarez and Lou that he didn’t want to do it because he’s never been at that level… so with that being said, the fight will be at 8 rounds!”

See what I mean about Jamel Herring being a great communicator?

“I agreed because the main thing is getting this kid in the ring. So you can see where I feel that I’m definitely the mentally tougher fighter going into this!

“But again, I don’t over-look anyone, because it only takes one punch. In terms of scouting his abilities, it’s kind of hard to really get much of a read on him, so my trainer Wayne McCullough handles that, and creates the game plan. All I do is instill my trust into Wayne, and work from there.”

Yep, vet fight fans, you know that name. “The Pocket Rocket” Wayne McCullough was a top tier banger and ultra fan fave, also known like Herring for his humble demeanor.

Jamel Herring told me more about how the Herring-Pocket Rocket pairing formed: “Wayne has been teaching me to tighten up my defense, counter attacks, and help close the gap. Also, some time this or next week, I will start sparring with Shakur Stevenson to really stay sharp. Shakur’s PR manager, Ms. Julie Goldsticker, reached out and asked if I would help Shakur, and I told her I have absolutely no issues there, as it would help me get more than ready on my end.

“Yes, Molina is a orthodox fighter, as Shakur is a fellow southpaw but why would I turn down the opportunity to better myself?”

Rhetorical question, strong logic there.

“Funny story me and Wayne. Jerry Casarez and I have a kid that we’re managing in Scotland, by the name of Stephen Newns Jr. Stephen worked out with Wayne a few times while here in the states, and Jerry has had a fighter train with Wayne in the past so they’ve always had a good relationship. I was originally in talks of connecting with Brian McIntyre again, but at the time he was far too busy with Terence for the Errol Spence showdown.

“With that being said, I didn’t want to be in a situation where I didn’t get the proper time with Bomac, and I respected his attention going to Bud, since it was a big fight at the time. I spoke it over with Jerry, and he suggested giving Wayne a call. We called Wayne, and immediately hit it off.

“Bomac in returned understood my point and was cool about things. Not to mention, Wayne comes from the old school of Eddie Futch, and teaches a lot based on defense, which is exactly what I needed if we’re all being honest here.

“In my past fights whenever I got in trouble, I would cover up, and waited for the offense to stop coming in from my opponent, which was a bad habit. Just look at my past two fights, whenever I got into a war, I would cover up or get caught,” Jamel Herring stated.

“With Wayne, he’s taught me how to slip punches more, and I’m sure if you watch my small Instagram clips you see the slight changes. Also, Wayne has taught me to close those gaps between myself and the opponent, and that makes it so much easier to judge distance and return fire. Working with Wayne has honestly been a blessing in disguise, plus he believes in working more smarter, rather than leaving it all in the gym.”

Sounds like grounds for a winning collaboration, doesn’t it?

Here are specifics from a release:

The evening will kick off with five amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts.

The professional boxing portion of the card, featuring Herring vs. Molina, will air live exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. The amateur bouts, sanctioned by USA Boxing, will be exclusive to those in attendance.

“Heroes On The Hudson” is proudly sponsored by Morgan Stanley and Cavu Securities. Proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

Tickets for “Heroes On The Hudson” are on sale now and can be purchased via Telecharge.com or by calling (800) 447-7400. Tables of 10, including a sit-down dinner, are $10,000.

Ringside seats, including buffet, are $250 plus ticket fees. Standing Room Only tickets are $125 plus ticket fees. All tickets, regardless of price, include open bar.

Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

Lou Dibella Speaks On Jamel Herring

“I’m thrilled to be promoting this show honoring our veterans to whom we all owe so much,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“There is not a more perfect fighter to headline this event than Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring, a champion and proud Marine Veteran. Following their service, our veterans deserve our continued support; they’ve earned it.

“I am pleased that this night will benefit Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York. I thank Morgan Stanley, Cavu Securities and all of the sponsors who are making this night possible.”

“We are thrilled to be broadcasting this brilliant event, raising money for a great cause,” said Jared Kass, SVP North America.

“Jamel Herring has a storied history both in and out the ring and we look forward to him fighting live on DAZN on November 7.”

“I thought I could stay away, but I miss the excitement and action of a good fight. And of course, I've missed the fans,” said former world champion Jamel Herring.

“But what's really driving me is the opportunity to fight on Veterans Day week to honor the men and women I served with. This event is for a great charitable cause, and my focus is to become a world champion yet again. I can't wait to step back into the ring and give it my all.”

“The entire membership of the West Point Society of New York (WPSNY) is grateful for the support of the sponsors, and we are especially grateful to the boxers, both professional and amateur, who are giving their sweat and blood in the ring in support of MVP’s mission on behalf of America’s veterans,” said WPSNY President Chuck Thompson.

“I’m extremely excited to partner on the upcoming charity event, ‘Heroes On The Hudson’, which benefits Merging Vets and Players (MVP). It's an incredible opportunity to witness the unwavering determination and resilience of veterans and athletes coming together (and duking it out) for a common cause,” said Nate Boyer, Co-Founder of MVP.

With Veterans Day approaching later that week, Boyer took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who serve(d) in uniform, remarking, “As we approach Veterans Day, we’re especially humbled by the dedication and sacrifice of all those who have worn the camouflage. This event serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of our veterans and athletes, demonstrating the strength and camaraderie that defines their journeys.”

Former world champion and US Olympian Jamel Herring (23-4, 11 KOs) will make his ring return in the eight-round junior lightweight main event against the unbeaten Nick Molina (13-0, 5 KOs), of Lowell, MA.

Born in Rockville Centre, NY, and now living in Cincinnati, OH, Herring is a US Marine Corps Veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq.

In 2019, he defeated Japan’s Masayuki Ito to capture the WBO super featherweight world championship.

Jamel Herring then defended his title three times, including a sixth-round stoppage win against former world champion Carl Frampton in April 2021. Now, Herring is ready to begin his comeback toward another world title opportunity.

World ranked bantamweight contender Mikiah Kreps (6-0, 3 KOs), of Niagara Falls, NY, will compete in a 10-round contest on the undercard.



Co-managed by Herring and Jerry Casarez, Kreps last fought on May 21, earning a first-round stoppage victory in Niagara Falls, Canada.

As a highly accomplished amateur, Kreps won gold at the 2018 Elite National Championships, the 2017 Eastern Elite Qualifier and 2014 National Golden Gloves.

Two other exciting bouts will highlight the undercard on DAZN before the Jamel Herring main event.

In pursuit of another world title opportunity, two-time world champion, Miyo Yoshida (16-3), from Kayoshima, Japan, will face Josefina Vega, of Quito, Ecuador, in a super flyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Six-foot-six heavyweight southpaw Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KOs), a National Golden Gloves champion from Cleveland, OH, will compete against Robert Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), of Johnson City, TN, in an eight-round contest.