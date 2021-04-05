Jamel Herring Wins In Fine Fashion, Finishes Carl Frampton, Sends Him To Retirement

Jamel Herring showed a strong arsenal of timing, accuracy and power, as he retained his WBO super-featherweight title against the classy Carl Frampton in a battle of ultra vets in Dubai on Saturday.

Herring, age 35, finished “the Jackal” in the sixth round of their world title showdown, and that showed the Irishman that it’s time to move on.

In round five, a sweetly timed straight right on the chin caught Frampton coming in, and he went to the floor. In round six, a left uppercut exploded on the chin of Frampton, age 36, and put him on the mat again. The loser rose, but was met with more hard, clean shots and the plug got pulled, at 1:40 of the sixth.

Frampton in the ring after getting hammered told the world that he wanted to hang up the mitts. “I said before that I would retire if I lost this fight, and that exactly what I’m gonna do,” he said. “I just wanna dedicate my life to my family now.” He was all class, when he said, “I just got beat by the better man.”

Here is the release sent out by DG4 Promotions.

JAMEL HERRING def. CARL FRAMPTON via TKO at 1:40 of round 6

Jamel Herring put in a stellar performance as he stopped Carl Frampton in the sixth round of their highly-anticipated battle.

Herring’s height and reach was evident from the first bell, catching Frampton with shots as the Belfast man tried to get on the inside. Herring then dropped Frampton in round five, but the Jackal was able to get back to his feet.

Another big knockdown came for Herring in round six, and while Frampton got up, trainer Jamie Moore threw the towel in shortly after to end the contest. It meant Herring retained his belt, while two-weight world champion Frampton announced his retirement.

Herring said: “It’s been a lovely time out here in Dubai. The people have been so welcoming. I wanted to do more but had to take care of business, but I will be back soon.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster to get here. My last outing wasn’t the best, but I wasn’t going to quit. Carl Frampton is a tremendous champion and I have been a fan since day one.

“He’s one of my favourite fighters. He’s a two-division world champion and has done great for the sport of boxing. It was an honour to share the ring with him, and I hope he gets home safe to his family.

“It was a great night for me, and now I want another title. To any of the other champions out there, if you want the fight then we can make it happen.”

Frampton said: “I wanted nothing more than to dedicate this fight to Billy McKee, my old amateur trainer who sadly passed away recently. I’m not going to retire. I’ve been away so long from my wife and kids, and now I want to dedicate my life to them.

“I got beat by the better man, I struggled to get inside and he was sharp shooting from a distance. He had the perfect game plan, but it’s zero excuses from me. I had an amazing camp and I was coming into this fight to win, but it wasn’t to be.”

Vacant WBO International super-flyweight title

DONNIE NIETES def. PABLO CARRILLO via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 96-95)

Former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes marked his return to the ring for the first time since December 2018 with a big win, as he defeated Pablo Carrillo to win the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title.

Nietes once again showed his elite skills, using his jab well throughout the 10 rounds and catching Nietes with a number of clean shots throughout the contest.

Carrillo was able to last the distance, but it was a comfortable win for Nietes, who will now go in search of big fights in the super-flyweight division.

Lightweight, 6 rounds

KEYSHAWN DAVIS def. RICHMAN ASHELLEY via RTD at 3:00 of round 4

Keyshawn Davis showed once again why he is regarded as one of the future stars of boxing as he earned a fourth round retirement win over Richman Ashelley.

Davis applied constant pressure from the very first bell, landing a number of big shots on Ashelley that the Ghanaian struggled to deal with.

The onslaught got too much for Ashelley at the end of round four, and after one final flurry from Davis, Ashelley decided to retire on his stool after four rounds, meaning Davis has now won both of his professional fights by knockout.

Davis said: “I’ve loved it here in Dubai. As soon as I got here everybody was welcoming me with open arms, and it was an experience I will never forget.

“I’m happy with the performance. I was hoping he would go one more round because I would have knocked him out properly. I made a man quit in the corner though and that’s something I can say moving forward.

“My whole team has loved it, especially my mother Wanda Davis, and I have my grandmother on my shorts and she’s watching me from up above.”