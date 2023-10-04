Gayle Falkenthal Wins SD Press Club Awards

Salute to NY Fights writer Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, who received awards for column writing and sportswriting Tuesday at the San Diego Press Club’s 50th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards.

Among the largest annual competitions in the United States, San Diego’s finest reporters, photographers, writers, artists, and communicators were honored with the region’s top awards.

Falkenthal won for her opinion column “Falkentalk” in the Column (Light Subject) category.

This is open to any column writer on any topic, not just sports. It's rare for a sports opinion column to be honored.

In sportswriting, which is specifically for on-deadline coverage, Falkenthal won for her recap coverage of the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight.

Falkenthal is a multiple award winner, receiving awards in various categories annually since she joined NYFights and back to 2012.

She is the only female full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and this site is fortunate to boast her superior work.