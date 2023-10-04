Gayle Falkenthal Wins SD Press Club Awards

Announcements Worldwide

Photo Credit: Meg Oliphant, Matchroom Boxing

Salute to NY Fights writer Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, who received awards for column writing and sportswriting Tuesday at the San Diego Press Club’s 50th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards.

Among the largest annual competitions in the United States, San Diego’s finest reporters, photographers, writers, artists, and communicators were honored with the region’s top awards.

Falkenthal won for her opinion column “Falkentalk” in the Column (Light Subject) category.

This is open to any column writer on any topic, not just sports. It's rare for a sports opinion column to be honored.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez speaks to Gayle Falkenthal and other boxing media before his open workout at House of Boxing ahead of his bout against John Ryder last May. Photo: Meg Oliphant, Matchroom.

Gayle Falkenthal won a SD Press award for this recap

In sportswriting, which is specifically for on-deadline coverage, Falkenthal won for her recap coverage of the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight.

Falkenthal is a multiple award winner, receiving awards in various categories annually since she joined NYFights and back to 2012.

She is the only female full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and this site is fortunate to boast her superior work.

