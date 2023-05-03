Jaime Munguia Next Fight Is June 10, Against Sergey Derevyanchenko

Jaime Munguia has justifiably drawn scorn for his soft resume. On June 10, he will face a solid challenge, in the form of vet Sergey Derevyanchenko.

OK, Derevyanchenko is no spring chicken. He is 37 years old, and has not been terribly active of late. Of course, that could be an aid, in that he hasn't taken much punishment recently.

Jaime Munguia, age 26, has been facing some decent, respectable foes in ring. (Like Jimmy Kelly, he gave Jaime Munguia a decent test.) But why hasn't he taken a step up fight, put that glowing record on the line? Really test himself.

This fight may well prove to be that, a true test.

Here is a release from Golden Boy on the bout:

ONTARIO, CA (May 3, 2023): In his biggest test in the ring yet, Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) will make a highly anticipated return against the dangerous, Ukrainian world champion contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight fight on Saturday, June 10.

The 12-round main event is scheduled to take place at Toyota Arena and is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing. The middleweight clash will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jaime Munguia Respects Derevyanchenko

“I am very excited to return to the ring and even more excited to face a fighter like Derevyanchenko,” said Jaime Munguia. “I think it will be a very intense fight from start to finish, but like always we are training very hard and are very ready to give the fans a very exciting fight. We will see you this June 10 in Southern California!”

“I’ve been in some of the biggest middleweight title fights over the last few years and as my fans know I always come to fight,” said Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

“I feel like the GGG fight a few years ago was a fight that should have gone my way, so getting back to a title fight and becoming a world champion is my main goal. Mungia is a great fighter and a win over him gets me back on track to winning a world title. June 10 will be a war, a bloodbath, and I’m willing to give it everything I’ve got to come away victorious. I will be looking to get this win for myself but also for my country, Ukraine.”

Promoter De La Hoya Says Jaime Munguia Craves Tough Fights

“Jaime Munguia has always wanted the toughest fights — and this is going to be one of them,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions.

“For years, Derevyanchenko has gone life and death with the division’s top middleweights and has always reached the final bell. Should Jaime get past him — and I believe he will — he is immediately in position for a world title shot.”

“We are very excited to face a great rival like Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” said Zanfer Boxing President Fernando Beltran. “Jaime is a fighter that never stops training who is looking to be the best – this fight is no exception. We will see the fans this June 10 for a great night of boxing where we are confident that we will leave the ring with our arms high in the air.”

Jaime Munguia was last seen in November 2022 easily cruising to a third round knockout victory against Gonzalo Coria in front of a hometown crowd in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Last July 2022, Derevyanchenko secured a unanimous decision victory against Joshua Conley. Derevyanchenko has faced the likes of Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, and other top names of the sport – giving fighters trouble and fans a spectacle.

More information on event tickets and undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.