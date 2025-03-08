Friday Night Fights: Jaime Munguia Returns Against Erik Banzinyan, ESPN

After suffering his first professional loss back in May against Canelo Álvarez, super middleweight Jaime Munguia returns to the ring on Friday night, September 20, in the main event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Munguia of Tijuana, Mexico (43-1, 34 KOs) faces unbeaten and ranked contender Erik Bazinyan of Laval, Quebec (32-0-1, 23 KOs). American fans can catch the fight live at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Munguia, the former WBO junior middleweight world champion, lost to countryman Canelo Álvarez in a Cinco de Mayo Las Vegas super fight. While Munguia was always considered the underdog, he gave a solid effort, pushing past a fourth-round knockdown to end the fight on his feet in a unanimous decision. Munguia’s record might have taken a hit, but his stock with fans remains solid as an entertaining fighter who delivers his best effort. Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko delivered the 2023 Fight of the Year.

“I believe I’m entering my prime. There’s still much to learn and many things to improve. But I feel like I’m entering a great time in my career,” said Munguia.

“Ever since last year, I’ve had great fights with great opponents. With each camp, I learn more. We’re going to keep learning and showing that in this fight on Friday,” said Munguia.

Jaime Munguia Feeling Super at Super Middleweight

Munguia has reunited with trainer Erik Morales after Morales stepped away to pursue a campaign for mayor of Tijuana. The pair have been training in Big Bear, California, where Munguia owns the former gym owned by trainer Abel Sanchez.

“To be returning to my old team has been great, to be working in Big Bear. It’s the best preparation in my career, and you’re going to see that,” said Munguia at the final pre-fight news conference Wednesday.

“I feel good at 168 pounds. I have adjusted very well. I feel very good making weight, and I have no problem,” explained Munguia. “Making 160 and 154 took a lot of work for me. Right now, I’m doing well. The goal right now is to become world champion again but at 168 pounds.”

Meet Erik Bazinyan

Bazinyan is from Armenia and moved to Canada when he was a teenager. He was a two-time Canadian Golden Gloves champion. During his 11-year professional career, he’s become a fan favorite among the devoted Canadian boxing public.

Bazinyan has held regional titles since 2018 and is currently rated among the top ten contenders by all four major sanctioning organizations. All but three of his 33p pro bouts have been in Canada, and he has fought his last seven bouts in Montreal. The well-respected Marc Ramsey trains him at the Ramsey Boxing Academy.

“I’ve been in tough fights the last couple of years. I fight anyone my team (at Eye Of The Tiger Promotions) brings to me, and I beat them,” said Bazinyan. “It’s a great opportunity, and I’m here to win.

Bazinyan’s recent wins are his 2023 sixth-round knockout over Ronald Ellis and January’s third-round stoppage over Billi Facundo Godoy. But it’s fair to say his resume doesn’t compare to Munguia, who has stopped John Ryder in his last visit to the Phoenix area, and then undefeated D’Mitrius Ballard and veteran Gabriel Rosado.

Munguia isn’t making the mistake of taking Bazinyan lightly, at least not publicly.

“Erik Bazyinan is a good fighter. He’s undefeated. He switches stances. We need to be careful with that. He’s taller and has a longer reach than me. He has a good jab. He can punch well on the inside. He’s a fighter who comes with all the desire to excel.”

“We are prepared 100%. We just have to fight. That’s the only thing in my head, winning,” said Bazinyan.

Munguia Meets With Phoenix Youth

While preparing for his bout on Friday, Munguia made time for a visit with 50 young boxers at Old School Boxing Gym in Phoenix. Munguia gave out Top Rank merchandise, signed autographs, took photos, and shared stories to encourage the young fighters.

“I’m happy to come here to support the kids. It’s great to see them happy and motivated. Supporting the youth has been one of the biggest gifts that the sport has given me,” said Munguia.

Munguia said he enjoyed the warm welcome from Arizona fans for the Ryder fight and the full house at the Footprint Center.“I was very happy to receive all the support that I got from the fans earlier this year in Arizona, and I’m very happy to be coming back here.”

Undercard Action Includes Richard Torrez Jr. and Emiliano Vargas

The co-feature will be an eight-round heavyweight showdown between Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California (10-0, 10 KOs) and Philadelphia veteran Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

Dawejko has seen better days, but he’s a big man with a big enough punch and lots of ring experience. Torrez Jr. will be giving up as much as 40 pounds to Dawejko. Torrez Jr. says he’s continuing his tap dancing classes and has added tennis to his training, saying the footwork skills needed on the court are similar to boxing, and he’s finding it beneficial.

The eight-round televised opener sees undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas of Las Vegas (11-0, 9 KOs), the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, step up in against upset-minded Irishman Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs).

Top Rank Preview Programs on ESPN

Before fight night, ESPN offers fight fans two new original programs. In the 30-minute original production Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan, fans get access inside Munguia’s training camp as he prepares for his fight against Erik Bazinyan.

The Good Exchange is a new program where fighters interview fighters. The 30-minute premiere episode features middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh and Richard Torrez Jr.

The programs will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com, and ESPN+.