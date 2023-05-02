Gamebred MMA Runs Fri. May 5

GAMEBRED MMA: NELSON VS. CLECKLER

On Friday, May 5, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA kicks off Cinco de Mayo weekend with the first-ever state-sanctioned Bareknuckle MMA event in Florida.

Former UFC and Bellator heavyweight Roy “Big Country” Nelson meets Dillon “Bad Boy” Cleckler in the main event.

The 12-fight event will take place under the unified rules of MMA. No gloves will be worn, though.

Gamebred MMA Runs FREE on YouTube

The main card will be broadcast for free live on Jorge Masvidal’s Youtube and Facebook pages, plus the Gambred Promotions YouTube and Gamebred FC Facebook pages. The show starts at 8 PM.

The event takes place from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

