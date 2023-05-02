Announcements

Gamebred MMA Runs Fri. May 5

Announcements

Canelo John Ryder Press Conference Is Wednesday

Announcements

Jared Anderson Card 1 For Fans of Heavies

Announcements

CES MMA 73 Runs Friday, May 12

Announcements

Feet First Foundation Using Boxing to Help CA Youth Navigate Life

Announcements

Terence Crawford v Errol Spence on for July 22, Says RING

Announcements

NY State Boxing Hall of Fame Dinner is SOLD OUT

Announcements

Jake Paul Promotion MVP Starts Prospects Series, Ashton Sylve Headlines First Card

Announcements

Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Announcements

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Press Conference On Tuesday, May 9

Announcements

Gamebred MMA Runs Fri. May 5

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gamebred MMA Runs Fri. May 5

GAMEBRED MMA: NELSON VS. CLECKLER

On Friday, May 5, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA kicks off Cinco de Mayo weekend with the first-ever state-sanctioned Bareknuckle MMA event in Florida.

Former UFC and Bellator heavyweight Roy “Big Country” Nelson meets Dillon “Bad Boy” Cleckler in the main event.

The 12-fight event will take place under the unified rules of MMA. No gloves will be worn, though.

Gamebred MMA features Nelson-Cleckler

 

Gamebred MMA Runs FREE on YouTube

The main card will be broadcast for free live on Jorge Masvidal’s Youtube and Facebook pages, plus the Gambred Promotions YouTube and Gamebred FC Facebook pages. The show starts at 8 PM.

The event takes place from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

For more information on Gamebred FC and Gamebred Bareknuckle, follow on Twitter @GamebredFC, on Instagram @GamebredFC, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading