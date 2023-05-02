Canelo John Ryder Press Conference Is Wednesday

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will face the media before their fight Saturday. On Wednesday, May 3, Matchroom will hold a press conference to hype the tussle.

The fight will take place in Alvarez's home city of Guadalajara, Mexico, at the Estadio Akron. Canelo Alvarez returns to Mexico to do battle for the first time in 12 years. Watch the presser Wednesday; it starts at 3 PM ET.

The fight card kicks off Saturday, 7 PM.

Main event ring walks are to be at 10 PM, roughly.