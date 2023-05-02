Announcements

Canelo John Ryder Press Conference Is Wednesday

Gamebred MMA Runs Fri. May 5

Jared Anderson Card 1 For Fans of Heavies

CES MMA 73 Runs Friday, May 12

Feet First Foundation Using Boxing to Help CA Youth Navigate Life

Terence Crawford v Errol Spence on for July 22, Says RING

NY State Boxing Hall of Fame Dinner is SOLD OUT

Jake Paul Promotion MVP Starts Prospects Series, Ashton Sylve Headlines First Card

Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Press Conference On Tuesday, May 9

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will face the media before their fight Saturday. On Wednesday, May 3, Matchroom will hold a press conference to hype the tussle.

The fight will take place in Alvarez's home city of Guadalajara, Mexico, at the Estadio Akron. Canelo Alvarez returns to Mexico to do battle for the first time in 12 years. Watch the presser Wednesday; it starts at 3 PM ET.

The fight card kicks off Saturday, 7 PM.

Main event ring walks are to be at 10 PM, roughly.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

