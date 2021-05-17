Gleason’s Offers Class For Training Certificate

Gleason’s Gym will host a Boxing Certification Clinic for Personal Trainers on Aug. 21 – 22 and then again Nov. 20 – 21.

There will be two days of boxing basics taught, resulting in a certification certificate and wallet card.

The training will be done by Gleason’s top-ranked trainers and Hall of Fame boxers, the certification will be from Gleason’s Gym, Inc.

If you are interested contact Bruce Silverglade at Gleason’s Gym. The telephone number is: 718 797 2872 and the email address is: info@gleasonsgym.com

The cost of the clinic is $369.00; click here to see the Gleason’s website, for more details.