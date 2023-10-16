FALKENTALK: Hate Fury Ngannou? Put Your Money Where Your Gripe Is

That noise you heard last week? It was the howling from boxing fans hearing the announcement from Queensberry, Top Rank, and GIMIK Fight Promotions of the price tag for the Fury Ngannou combat sport crossroads fight on Saturday, October 28, from Saudi Arabia.

For the privilege of watching heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury take on former MMA champion Francis Ngannou, your cost will be $79.99 across all platforms.

Those in the UK won’t feel the pain quite so much, though a price tag hasn’t been put on it yet.

You get a handful of legitimate heavyweight matchups alongside this 10-round exhibition, but who are we kidding? You’re either into this sort of thing, or you’re not.

I’m not here to criticize anyone who enjoys these kinds of events. Maybe you loved KSI vs. Tommy Fury. I’m here for you. Without a doubt, there is an audience for them, or there wouldn’t be a market for the high-level investment it takes to put one on.

But there’s an audience for TV shows like “Love Island” and “The Bachelor.” I don’t watch those either, but enough people do for everyone involved to make some dough.

I don’t blame the fighters, particularly not Ngannou. If Dana White would pay athletes who compete in the UFC decent purses, they wouldn’t be so hot for a serious payday in the boxing ring. He will make more in one night than he ever did in the octagon, perhaps through his entire UFC career.

It’s sad to see Fury, a legitimate champion and at times a top ten pound-for-pound list resident, going for the payday rather than a legacy-sealing fight with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. We have since been dangled the promise of such a fight early in 2024, assuming Fury isn’t injured or changes his mind.

I rendered my advice to fans on Xitter. It provoked an unexpected reaction and an enthusiastic reception, enough to bring it to my platform on NY Fights to a broader audience.

All the caterwauling in the world about the injustice and inanity of the Fury Ngannou matchup is lost in the social media wind. We get it; you aren’t paying for this travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of two mockeries of a sham.

Don't Bitch About Fury Ngannou – Take Action

How about making a more meaningful statement? One that will resonate across boxing, do some good in the world, and make you feel good and righteous in the doing of it?

It’s this simple: Donate the $80 (or 20 quid in the UK) to one of the many deserving, underfunded nonprofit boxing causes making a difference in the lives of youth, the lives of retired boxers, and the lives of someday champions and the communities they live in.

You may already have one of these organizations in mind. Terrific! I hope you’re involved on the regular. Maybe it’s just $20 here and there, or perhaps the cause used to be your designated Amazon Smile beneficiary before the program ended at the start of 2023. Every bit counts.

If you need some suggestions, NY Fights has plenty of good ideas.

Boxing's Good Guys – Charitable Causes We Endorse

International Boxing Hall of Fame: The home of boxing’s greatest honor, the Hall of Fame is a nonprofit depending on public support to keep its doors open and its ballots counted annually.

Executive Director Ed Brophy states, “The IBHOF will be able to succeed and go the distance as a direct result of the financial assistance of supporters like you. As such, we are reaching out … to ask for your help in furthering the IBHOF’s efforts to honor the sport of boxing and offer the best museum experience for boxing fans.”

Gleason’s Give A Kid A Dream: Run out of New York’s storied Gleason’s Gym, its mission is to empower underprivileged and at-risk youth by providing mentorship, education, and a positive outlet through the transformative sport of boxing. Gleason's says it has reached more than 500 youth with this program. How about doubling this?

Henry Armstrong Foundation: Across the U.S. in Los Angeles, the Foundation takes its inspiration from its namesake. Born into poverty, boxing helped lead him to greatness. Armstrong is the only boxer to hold three world boxing titles in three weight divisions simultaneously in 1938.

His record still stands, and he was one of the first three fighters inducted into the IBHOF in 1954. After he retired, Armstrong worked with at-risk youth through his foundation and became an ordained Baptist minister until his death in 1988. The Foundation carries on its work in his name.

Christy’s Champs: Founded and led by Hall of Fame great Christy (Martin) Salters, the mission of Christy’s Champs is to ensure those suffering emotional and physical abuse in their families have an outlet to receive the education and support that they need to report, share and overcome violence and live a life free of threats, blackmail, shame, and fear.

Readers shared their recommendations, and I’m happy to pass several along:

If you want your donation to stay closer to home, search for the closest youth boxing program. You can consider supporting your local food bank with cash (always best) or a food donation. Tip: Peanut butter and canned chicken are always winners.

Or find a local club card, buy tickets, and take a friend. For $80, you can sit ringside, and there’s nothing quite as fun. You’ll support the men and women on the grind, hoping to make it under the bright lights in Las Vegas, New York, London, or maybe Saudi Arabia someday.

Whatever cause you support, you’ll feel good about it and be a true champion to many people. Hit us on social media and let us know about it.