Charles Conwell Management Move



WBC #2 RANKED JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CHARLES CONWELL JOINS FORCES WITH WISE OWL BOXING FOR MANAGEMENT

Los Angeles, CA (May 16, 2023) World Boxing Council (WBC) #2 Ranked Junior Middleweight Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (18-0, 13 KOs), has joined forces with Mark Habibi and Wise Owl Boxing for management as he heads towards the biggest fights of his six-year professional career.

The 25-year-old Conwell, promoted by DiBella Entertainment, is coming off a sensational performance. On November 26, 2022, fighting in Los Angeles, CA, the 2016 U.S. Olympian dominated hard-hitting Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu over ten rounds in a bout broadcast internationally on Pay-Per-View.

“I’m very excited to partner with Mark Habibi and Wise Owl Boxing as I move into the most important part of my career,” said the Cleveland, OH native. “I’m at the point now with my resume and my ranking that I need the full support of a remarkable manager like Mark as we ascend to the top.”

Said Los Angeles native Habibi, “Charles Conwell has all the attributes to become a world champion, he just needs the opportunity. I feel he can beat anyone in the junior middleweight division and he’s ready to prove it in the ring. I’m honored to be working with him and we look forward to announcing his next fight soon.”

Among the other undefeated contenders and notable names Charles Conwell has defeated include Juan Carlos Rubio, Patrick Day, Wendy Toussaint, Madiyar Ashkeyev and Courtney Pennington.