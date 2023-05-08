Canelo Way Off Peak? Malignaggi Speaks

It’s clear now, it can’t be argued, Canelo Alvarez at 32 is not what he once was. Looks to me like he peaked around the Billy Joe Saunders fight, and has slipped. Analyst Paul Malignaggi has a sharp take on the debate.

Alvsrez, out-classed by Dmitriy Bivol, beat aged GGG in non scintillating fashion. Had to reserve energy so he could go 12 against tough but limited John Ryder.

You can still call him “King” if you want, but Álvarez is diminished. I asked award winning analyst Paul Malignaggi about that.

Malignaggi On Canelo Skill Set

“Is he off peak? Or is this who he is? In analyzing him, he's never fought at the fastest pace,” Malignaggi said.

“He’s never had the various looks necessary to slow the pace down against high level fighters.

“He himself is a high level fighter but boxing likes to take 1 or 2 guys that sell exceptionally well and turn them into some sort of elite level above the other elites.

“In reality Floyd was that much better than everyone else,” he continued.

“Every other generation has been guilty of this, want to make the highest selling star into the guy that is the best of the bunch. And the business will be manipulated to give this view to the public.”

Great summary here by the NY State Boxing Hall of Famer. “Canelo is a definite hall of famer but are we to say he is definitely the best of the generation?

“He had trouble with Lara and Floyd and then didn't fight any other slick black guys for the remainder of his tenure. He gets credit for Plant as Caleb is similar to that style but nonetheless, my point stands.”