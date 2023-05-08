Canelo Still Pound for Pound Top 10

Nothing beats the overreaction from a big-time fight. It happened after the Canelo unanimous decision beatdown of John Ryder. Many pundits and fans are critiquing hard. They say Alvarez is no longer a top 10 pound for pound fighter.

While the outcome wasn't what many were expecting (especially after the knockdown in the fifth round), at the end of the day, Canelo got the win in front of the hometown hopeful of Guadalajara, Mexico.

CANELO WON BY BEATDOWN

This bout was a beatdown. Ryder spent the second half of the match visibly having trouble breathing from a nose that Canelo drew for him.

If you have any doubts about that following this victory that he is not still a Top 10 Pound-for-Pound fighter, I'm here to tell you that you need to be corrected.

Let's start with the basics here, Canelo won the fight.

OK, the broadcast team checked out like the crowd did after the seventh round, and I understand why.

Alvarez gave them nothing after the knockdown to stick around.

“Ryder is showing so much heart” was starting to become a drinking game at the house here, and in full disclosure, thanks for the hangover.

While Ryder wasn't looking to fold, everyone else seemed to, leading to this easy distance win for Canelo.

Remember that time someone moved down the list after a wide-points win?

This won't be the case following this weekend.

Fue un sueño hecho realidad defender mis títulos en casa y con mi gente. Gracias a todos por estar aquí ¡Que viva México! 🇲🇽 #CaneloRyder pic.twitter.com/QAVdiXX057 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 7, 2023

While most lists have CA atop a 168 division he has been ruling undisputedly, the pound-for-pound rankings usually have him near the end of the Top 10, as does the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB).

Expect that to remain the same after this victory and the usual recency bias.

The more interesting question is this: is the last performance Canelo can get away with looking like this?

Fans and media alike have slammed fighters like Demetrius Andrade for handing us bouts like this like mashed potatoes.

.@_John_Ryder_ on his defeat to @Canelo: "I still think he's probably past his best, but he still had enough in his tank tonight."#CaneloRyder pic.twitter.com/oweG6BboXW — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) May 7, 2023

That collective groan as the contest wore on was because the expected knockout wasn't coming.

ANYONE LIKING CANELO OVER BIVOL IN REMATCH?

Ryder, to his credit, was doing just enough to keep that from happening. The wide scorecards were courtesy of what became a warm-up to a potential rematch with Dimtri Bivol at 168.

Nothing in this latest showing against Ryder will have folks calling Alvarez the favorite going in.

Doing a Bivol rematch at 168 in some months may be the plan. Assess that sequel how you will, but make sure you are knowing Canelo is a Top Ten Pound for Pound fighter.

He still is.