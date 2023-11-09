Callum Walsh Holds Off Determined Ismael Villareal

Who doesn't love Thursday Night Fights? Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions brought out Larry Holmes, Dana White, former world champion Teofimo Lopez Jr, and WWE's “Triple H” Paul Levesque to see his card featuring Ireland's Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villareal of The Bronx. at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in partnership with UFC Fight Pass.

They were treated to a competitive ten-round contest between Callum Walsh of Cork, Ireland (9-0, 7 KOs) and Ismael Villareal of The Bronx (13-2, 9 KOs). The highly touted super welterweight prospect Walsh survived a knockdown in the tenth round to win the decision by scores of 97-92 twice and 96-93.

Walsh was the quicker fighter with faster hands, but found himself fighting off the back foot due to Villareal's aggressive pressure and power punching. Villareal found the target for hard right and left hooks that rocked Walsh back in multiple rounds including the third, sixth, and eight rounds.

Walsh was able to weather all of it until he was caught with a smashing left hook in the final round. He needs to work on his defense, but it made for a highly entertaining fight, with the scores somewhat in doubt until read by announcer Joe Martinez.

“I felt very good,” said Walsh. “He’s a young fighter, it’s his hometown. He was not going to lose here. He put up a good fight, he’s a tough motherfucker.” Walsh said he felt he won every round except the final round due to the knockdown.

Callum Walsh Back on St. Patrick's Day

“Thank you to all the Irish who showed up tonight in New York City,” said Walsh. Promoter Loeffler said he plans to have Walsh fight next on St. Patrick's Day weekend, perhaps right back at MSG.

Walsh is still a work in progress. He gets hit too much, and he needs to sit down on his punches. But he has a tremendous promotional team behind him who will give him every opportunity to learn and succeed.

Undercard Results: Sandoval, Ceballo, Trinidad Shine

In the co-feature, super lightweight Cain Sandoval of Sacramento (11-0, 11 KOs) scored a first-round knockdown of Wesley Ferrer of Brooklyn (17-2-1, 8 KOs) with three hard right hooks. Ferrer managed to survive and do what he could to fight back. Sandoval dished out four more rounds of pounding before referee Eric Dali called it a night for Ferrer. The time of the TKO is 1:34 of round five.

“I didn’t get hit like he got hit, so that don’t matter” said Sandoval.

Light heavyweights Umar Dzambekov of Russia (8-0, 5 KOs) and Fredric Julan (13-3, 10 KOs) of New York via France went the full eight-round distance with Dzambekov getting the unanimous decision. Scorecards read 79-73 and 78-74 twice for Dzambekov.

Gor Yeritsyan of Armenia (17-0, 14 KOs) deployed his heavy hands against Luis Alberto Veron of Buenos Aires, Argentina (20-8-2, 9 KOs) as if he were a light heavyweight instead of a welterweight. Veron proved durable and determined even after suffering a knockdown in the fifth round. Veron forced Yeritsyan to go the distance for the win. Scorecards were 80-71, 79-72, and 78-73.

Brian Ceballo of New York (16-1, 8 KOs) took care of his business against Kenneth McNeil of Birmingham, Alabama (13-4, 10 KOs) in a tidy three rounds. Ceballo sent his Puerto Rican fans home happy, scoring the knockout for the victory in the scheduled eight-round fight at super welterweight.

Featherweight Omar Trinidad of Boyle Heights, California (14-0-1, 11 KOs) blew out Andrew Bentley of New Jersey (5-8, 1 KO) in the first round. Trinidad unloaded on Bentley and scored a knockdown. Bentley barely made it to his feet. After Trinidad landed hooks from both sides, the corner wisely requested the fight be stopped for a TKO at 2:20 of the round

“We’re in beautiful New York City, how’d you like the show? Let’s go!” Trinidad will be back on January 27 on the next 360 Promotions card in Commerce, California.