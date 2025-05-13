Omar Trinidad Fired Up For Featherweight Challenges

Boxing’s featherweight division is on fire with top talents all working their way toward challenging the four division champions. Among them is popular Southern California contender Omar “The King of LA Boxing” Trinidad of Los Angeles. Currently undefeated at 18 wins, one draw and 13 knockouts, Trinidad returns to the ring on Saturday, May 17 at Commerce Casino.

Trinidad will take on upset-minded Alexander “Supernova” Espinoza of Argentina (23-6-3, 8 KOs) on the undercard of the Hollywood Fight Nights event series headlined by the return of super welterweight contender Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk against veteran Mykal “The Professor” Fox in the main event.

Trinidad Working Way Up The Rankings

Trinidad is currently ranked in the top eight by all four sanctioning organizations. Both the WBO and WBA have Trinidad at number eight; the WBC has Trinidad ranked fifth, and the IBF has Trinidad sitting second with a serious shot at facing the winner of the upcoming fight between current IBF champion Angelo Leo against mandatory challenger Tomoki Kameda on May 24 in Osaka, Japan.

It’s been a long road for Trinidad, who started his professional career fighting in rough venues in Tijuana bars and nightclubs and is now working with Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions on cards broadcast worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking with NY Fights ahead of his upcoming fight, Trinidad still enjoys fighting for his loyal fans in Los Angeles.

“Commerce Casino is my second home,” said Trinidad, who says he remembers seeing the venues as a young amateur. “I remember thinking, ‘I wish I could fight there one day.’ Maybe it’s not a big arena, but it’s it’ll be cool to make some history in there.

“I’m glad that I get to put on a show for the people and have a strong fan base, and they’re supporting me and believing in me, and I’m glad to be back May 17, and you can expect nothing but a show.”

Watch our full interview with Omar Trinidad.

Staying Hungry, Staying Active

Trinidad said staying hungry helps him stay motivated, keep his skills sharp, and deliver entertainment.

“I love this line of work, and I feel like it was meant to be for me to become a pro boxer and just put on a show for the people, and inspire people,” said Trinidad. Trinidad said his promoter, Loeffler, has kept him busy as he rises toward mandatory challenger status.

Trinidad quit early in his amateur days and didn’t come back for a decade. “I literally started from the bottom, fighting at rundown bars in TJ. I didn’t have that big amateur career. My career didn’t jump-start till I was 27. I needed to earn everything I’ve got now.”

Trinidad worked out in the gym, kept himself busy after work, and did not take boxing too seriously beyond his personal fitness. Then he was offered a four-round fight in 2018 in Tijuana.

“So, you know what? Why not? I mean, how hard can it be?” recalled Trinidad. It turned out to be more challenging than he thought, but he felt he’d won. Instead, it was scored a majority draw. The result lit a fire under Trinidad that’s never gone out.

“That alone keeps me motivated to not take an L,” said Trinidad. But he says he’s willing to go all out and put on a show, even if it might result in that first loss.

Omar Trinidad: ‘Honor To Share The Ring’

Trinidad is looking for his first stoppage win in 2025. In his last two bouts, he dominated the scorecards, including his last fight against Mike Plania of the Philippines. Plania’s significant losses came against Angelo Leo, Ra’eese Aleem, and a prime Juan Carlos Payano. Trinidad was just one round shy of a complete shutout win against Plania on all three cards. But Trinidad says he values putting in the rounds, saying they will benefit him in the long run.

At Trinidad’s last fight, he learned WBO World Featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza was in the audience. He saw Espinoza at the weigh-in, supporting another fighter on the card. “I told my coach, ‘Look, my next opponent!’

“I stood next to him, like, let’s see how tall he is. He’s very lengthy, his arms are long, and everything,” said Trinidad. “It’s an exciting fight. He’s a very humble person. He looks like a nice person, a family guy, and I respect him, and it would be an honor to share the ring with him.”

But Trinidad says he’ll take on any of the four champions, including Stephen Fulton, Nick Ball, and Angelo Leo. And he’ll willingly be a road warrior as needed. Trinidad said he looks forward to fighting outside Los Angeles and outside the U.S.

“I hope this sport takes me around the world. It already took me to New York. My friend, Arnold Barboza, he got the shot to go to Manchester (England), to Saudi Arabia, and then to New York in Times Square.

“It just gives me motivation that I could be big and get the opportunity to go and show out in places like that,” said Trinidad.

His dream choices? A home fight at Crypto.com Arena – and the Tokyo Dome.

Next Step: Trinidad vs Espinoza on May 17

First, Trinidad is firmly focused on another Espinoza on Saturday. “He’s an experienced fighter. He has a lot of fights under his belt, and I expect nothing but the best version of himself.”

Trinidad said he always goes in expecting a hard fight. “I don’t take any opponent lightly. I respect them. They come in the ring with me, and they’re taking the fight. And if they’re taking a fight, I know they’re coming to win. I’m there to spoil that, and to keep my winning streak going and propelling me to go get that title shot later on this year.”

While Trinidad is aiming for a title fight opportunity, he will remain patient in the meantime.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself. I take it day by day, fight by fight, and just knock out the guy in front of me, which is May 17. Get rid of them. Give a great performance, and who knows, sky’s the limit after that.

“If guys want to turn over and look at me and give me a shot, I’m all ears,” said Trinidad. “Everyone can play.”