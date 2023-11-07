Callum Walsh Is Being Promoted Very Well

I cannot say for sure how far Callum Walsh is going to go in the pro game. But I will say I’m impressed with how he’s being promoted.

I couldn’t attend a Tuesday luncheon for media to meet and greet “King” Callum, who is promoted by Tom Loeffler, but I applaud that the option was offered.

You know the name, Loeffler, he’s basically a lifer, who is best known for helping helm the career of GGG, Gennady Golovkin. Loeffler is known in the game as a gent, a low drama type who puts his head down, and grinds, no nonsense, no propensity for silliness.

It struck me that his “old school” manner is really doing the job for Callum Walsh, who gets a ton of old school media attention for someone who is 8-0. The skilled promotion has been noticed, by Gayle on NYF, click here.

Loeffler is going the extra yard in introducing the 22 year old fight fans, and not figuring that it’s more so the job of the athlete to promote himself as an attraction, as is more and more prevalent in this age in which every person can function as a publisher if they choose.

Callum Walsh Fights Thursday on UFC Fight Pass

You can see for yourself about this lefty who debuted as a pro on 12-10-21, beating Earl Henry in Cali.

On Thursday night, at the Madison Square Garden Theater, on UFC Fight Pass, Walsh will battle 13-1 Ismael Villarreal (age 26; from the Bronx).

Check out video of Walsh in action, below:

Villareal turned pro in 2017, and kept winning until meeting 12-0 Ardreal Holmes back in February. It was a SD, for the record. He rebounded with a TKO2 victory over 19-2 John Martinez.

This lCallum Walsh versus Villarreal fight looks like it could be close to 50-50 on paper.

The card has some other talents on it: super lightweight Cain Sandoval (10-0, 10 KOs; age 21; ) faces 17-1-1 Wesley Ferrer, who has won five straight. Looks like a 60-40 on paper, but maybe Sandoval elevates himself with a conclusive showing against a decent vet.

Another undefeated prospect type in Umar Dzambekov (7-0, 5 KOs), a 25 year old Russian living in LA, meets 13-2 Frenchman Frederic Julan, a 35 year old lefty who is 1-2 of late.

Welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (16-0, 14 KOs; from Armenia, living in CA) meets Argentine B side Luis Alberto Veron (20-7-2 with 9 KOs).

More Attractions on the Callum Walsh Topped Card in NYC

Also, 15-1 Brian Ceballo, age 29, goes against 13-4 Kenneth McNeil from Alabama, who has won two straight after getting stopped by Bakhram Murtazliev in 2018 before Callum Walsh fights.

Irishman lefty Feargal McCrory (age 31; 14-0 with 7 KOs) faces Nikolai Buzolin (9-6-1 with 5 KOs; from Russia, living in Brooklyn) in a super feather clash, set for six or fewer rounds.

Further, 13-0-1 featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad, a 27 year old Cali resident, meets 5-7 Jersey fighter Omar Henry, who is the only fighter on the card with a sub .500 record.

The A siders going in on the Callum Walsh card have an 83-0-1 record, for the record.