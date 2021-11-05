ALERT! Gleason’s Self Defense Class Starts Sunday

Hear ye, hear ye! You know it to be true, life can be trying. The world often operates not in the way we wish it would, but as it damn well pleases. Sometimes that results in regular people like you and me getting shoved, bumped, even knocked to the ground. Figuratively, and heaven forbid, literally. Gleason’s Gym can help!

A new Krav Maga class kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 10 am. And you will see, after a class or two, your confidence will rise.

You will not worry so much about getting messed with, by a rogue citizen, or the will of the world. “I am happy to let you know that Gleason’s Gym is starting another ten-week Krav Maga course this Sunday,” said Gleason’s Gym show runner Bruce Silverglade.

The instructors will be Norm Steiner and Dan White, and their hour-long classes are suitable for beginners as well as advanced students.

The course at Gleason’s Gym costs $500 and the payoff to you will be immeasurable.

Need more details? Email Gleason’s Gym info@gleasonsgym.com and they will hook you up.