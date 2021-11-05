Connect with us

New York

ALERT! Gleason’s Self Defense Class Starts Sunday

Announcements New York

Lomachenko-Commey Lightweight Showdown Marks Boxing’s Return To MSG

New York

Are Tickets Available To Attend Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos In New York?

New York

Danny Gonzalez Deserves Heavy Props For How He Acted After Fighting Petros Ananyan Oct. 16

New York

Teddy Atlas and Russell Peltz To Be Lauded At RING 8 (NY) Holiday Bash

New York

Top Rank Has Jonathan Guzman At MSG Theatre Oct. 30

New York

Jerry Fiorello Won Plenty, Lost More

New York

Bantamweight Contender Prince Octopus Dzanie Grabs No. 11 Rating

New York

After-Thoughts On Oct. 16 Triller Card at Barclays Center

New York

Slam Diego: Navarrete defeats Gonzalez; Santillan dominates Ruiz Friday

New York

ALERT! Gleason’s Self Defense Class Starts Sunday

Published

4 hours ago

on

Hear ye, hear ye! You know it to be true, life can be trying. The world often operates not in the way we wish it would, but as it damn well pleases. Sometimes that results in regular people like you and me getting shoved, bumped, even knocked to the ground. Figuratively, and heaven forbid, literally. Gleason’s Gym can help!

Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn offers Krav Maga classes.

A new Krav Maga class kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 10 am. And you will see, after a class or two, your confidence will rise.

You will not worry so much about getting messed with, by a rogue citizen, or the will of the world. “I am happy to let you know that Gleason’s Gym is starting another ten-week Krav Maga course this Sunday,” said Gleason’s Gym show runner  Bruce Silverglade.

Gleason’s Gym boss Bruce Silverglade owns the most famous boxing gym on earth.

Call owner Silverglade at 718-797-2872 and sign on to raise your confidence level significantly.

The instructors will be Norm Steiner and Dan White, and their hour-long classes are suitable for beginners as well as advanced students.

The course at Gleason’s Gym costs $500 and the payoff to you will be immeasurable.

Need more details? Email Gleason’s Gym info@gleasonsgym.com and they will hook you up.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors