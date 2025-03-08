Dainier Pero: Add This Fighter To Your Watch List

How’s this for an endorsement? Boxlab Promotions signed a heavyweight I am not familiar, one Dainier Pero, yet I’m going to go out on this limb and suggest you put Pero on your Watch List.

Pero was a top amateur, winning the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in 2016, 2018 Teofilo Stevenson Cup and the Cuban National Championship in 2018 and 2019.

He repped Cuba at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and 6’5 24-year-old turned pro in 2022. He is currently 5-0 with 3 knockouts.

Here is another element to what you might deem my “flippancy:” he lives and trains out of Las Vegas, NV under Sports Illustrated and Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Bob Santos. Santos is aligned mostly with top quality talent.

Dainier Pero With Strong Backers, At Boxlab

“Coming from Cuba and having very little to signing with Amaury Piedra and Boxlab Promotions is my American Dream come true,” said Pero. “I’m also very grateful to have Trainer of the Year Bob Santos as my head trainer.”

Santos isn’t one to gush profusely…

“In my 30 plus years in professional boxing, Dainier Pero is one of the most talented fighters I’ve come across,” said Santos.

“He’s going to be a major player in the heavyweight division for years to come and I’m looking forward to the journey of helping him to the top.”

“Boxlab Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of Dainier Pero to a long-term promotional contract,” said Amaury Piedra.

“Dainier had an outstanding amateur career through the Cuban system and now has impressed in his first five professional bouts. We are truly pleased to be working with Dainier and trainer of the year Bob Santos as we believe the sky is the limit for this young heavyweight talent. “The Fear” as he is nicknamed has a blend of size, speed, power, and stamina that is rarely seen in the heavyweight division. We will be keeping him busy through next year as he continues to develop his skills and rise up the rankings.”

Pero’s Boxlab Promotions debut will take place in February.

A Note About Boxlab Promotions and Caribe

This company has made a sharp stamp in the boxing space, in a short span, and the last time I was there, I thought about it more.

I was talking to one of the executives there, and gave him an honest compliment, that it’s been a pleasure dealing with people at Caribe and Boxlab.

That person noted something to me that I should have deduced myself: because they work in the hospitality business there is a built-in ability to deftly handle customer service. And know what?

Boxing is sooo about customer service, it’s heavily about people having entrepreneurial drive, and grinding until that proverbial ship comes.

Along the way, you can be asshole or you can be better then that. I’ve dealt with both in the business, ok? The Boxlab people are very cool and yep, there’s upside to that.

One, it leads to “good Yelp reviews” like this one.

And also it’s a who you know biz, people tell other people who’s cool, and who is less so.

They are building something very strong and positive at that Orlando enclave. There’s a predominately upbeat energy in the air over there—and that makes everyone in that realm that much better. Short story: put Dainier Pero on your Watch List, he’s in good hands.